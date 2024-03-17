Blues all-rounder awarded Anthony Baker Memorial Medal after stellar spell in final

A tremendous effort with the ball saw South Wagga all-rounder Nathan Cooke awarded the Anthony Baker Memorial Medal in the Wagga Cricket grand final.
Cooke finished with staggering figures of 5-14 off just 5.5 overs that saw him dismiss Daniel Welsh (7), Jack Harper (6), Josh Thompson (1), Lucas Livio (14) and Louis Grigg (0).
He was also impressive in the field with a direct hit run-out dismissing Wagga City keeper Caleb Walker (2).
It's not often that a player from a losing grand final side is awarded the man of the match award and Cooke admitted it was a bit hard to find too much joy from his performance.
"Yeah it's pretty hard to accept," Cooke said.
"It's one of those ones that just got away from us.
"But credit to the young boys at the end there, we were down and out but they dragged us and got it as deep as possible.
"We just fell short and it's going to hurt for a while I think."
After a positive start with the ball where the Blues dismissed the Cats for just 130 runs, they quickly found themselves on the back foot in their run chase.
However an unlikely victory nearly became a reality after Jed Guthrie and Gus Lyons put on a heroic last-wicket stand to put the fight up to the Cats until the final ball of the game.
Cooke was proud of the two teenagers who batted calmly in a high-pressure moment and nearly dragged the Blues over the line.
"The young boys they dug deep for us and done everything that we said," he said.
"They played straight and it was one of those wickets that was pretty tricky but they seemed to make it look easier than a few of us did.
"But they have worked hard the last few weeks at training, they come in towards the end of training and they bat together all the time and bat until they get out.
"They usually hold up an end at training and that probably held them in good stead towards the end there.
"It was good to see them do well."
Runs were hard to come by for both teams with only Aaron Maxwell, Hugh Jenkins, Livio, Brayden Ambler, Alex Smeeth, Mac Webster and Guthrie able to reach double figures across the two sides.
Cooke revealed that the pitch was just doing enough to help the bowlers out, but also believed there was runs to be had if you were patient enough to build your innings.
"There was just enough in it," he said.
"In a bowling sense, nothing too tricky and there was a couple that stayed low but nothing out of the ordinary.
"There was enough bowling wise and obviously if you're in like with Maxy (Aaron Maxwell) and Mac (Webster) they were able to score some nice runs as well."
The all-rounder believed there was nothing too different with the way he bowled in the game and said that a bit of luck helped him claim the five-fer.
"Nothing too special, just got lucky with a couple and found the right areas," he said.
"Nothing too out of the ordinary."
Cooke was unsure of the last time he claimed a five-fer and revealed that he had been a little bit off with his bowling this season.
"I couldn't tell you, it was a while ago I think," he said.
"I've struggled a little bit this year wickets wise and I couldn't tell you the last five-fer."
