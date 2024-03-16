Tragic end to search for missing Riverina teenager

The body of a teenager reported missing from the Riverina has been located.
The 19-year-old was last seen at Forest Hill about 4.30pm on Thursday.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers from the Riverina Police District were informed and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
A geo-targeted SMS was sent out by NSW Police about 2.30pm on Friday as part of a public appeal for information to help find the teen.
Following inquiries, a police spokesperson said the body of the missing 19-year-old was located at 3.45pm on Saturday.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance," the spokesperson said.
