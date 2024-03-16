The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Wagga City edge out Blues in final-ball thriller to go back-to-back

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 16 2024 - 8:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City celebrates back-to-back premierships after edging out South Wagga by one run at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City celebrates back-to-back premierships after edging out South Wagga by one run at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City defeated South Wagga by one run in a final-ball thriller at Robertson Oval to claim back-to-back premierships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.