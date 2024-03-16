Wagga City edge out Blues in final-ball thriller to go back-to-back

Wagga City defeated South Wagga by one run in a final-ball thriller at Robertson Oval to claim back-to-back premierships.
The Cats were up against it after managing just 130 with the bat, however they found a way to defend the lowly total with a heroic last-wicket partnership between Jed Guthrie and Gus Lyons falling just short for the Blues.
In the end it came down to the final ball of the game from teenager pace bowler Finn Jenkins with the Blues needing four to win and despite Guthrie getting a fair shot away, it wasn't enough as they were only able to run two and finish at 9-129.
It was a see-sawing battle all game and Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson believed it was the best premiership win he'd ever been involved in.
"I'm a bit loss for words because it's pretty surreal," Thompson said.
"That probably goes down as one of the best premierships we will ever be a part of.
"To do that against those guys who are so strong up top with the experience that they have and for our young guys to step up to the plate and just get us to that 130 total which we thought was probably 40 or 50 short.
"But it's a difficult wicket to bat on, especially to chase and I'm stoked for the boys, it's a fantastic win."
Robertson Oval proved to be a tricky wicket to bat on with only Aaron Maxwell (47), Hugh Jenkins (39) and Lucas Livio (14) able to crack double figures with the stick for the Cats.
Nathan Cooke was on fire for the Blues with the ball and finished with figures of 5-14 which would see him awarded the Anthony Baker Memorial Medal for Man of the Match.
Thompson knew that 130 was able to be defended and admitted that he had confidence early in the Blues innings that his side could win the game.
"We got together and 130 is not great, but you've got to instil belief early," he said.
"We got together and I just reminded them that we bowled these guys out for 80 chasing 105 in a previous grand final.
"So it's doable and to their credit they come out straight away, Louis (Grigg) to get Smeethy (Alex Smeeth) trapped in front and then to nick arguably their best batsman in Joel (Robinson) second ball, that's the perfect start.
"We knew we were in with a sniff there, probably after the second over to be honest.
"It was definitely tough, I didn't think we were possibly going to win at the end when the boys were just blocking the ball every ball.
"But to Finny's credit, I was going to give that ball to Aaron Maxwell to finish and he said I'm doing it.
"I gave it to the 16-year-old kid and he's come through with the goods."
Grigg had the Blues in early strife after dismissing Smeeth (10) and Robinson (0) in just the third over.
The Blues would then get themselves back on track until Maxwell would strike twice in two overs removing Brayden Ambler (27) and Luke Gerhard (0) to have South Wagga at 4-48 at the 16-over mark.
Jack Harper would be the next man to get in on the action, dismissing both Warren Clunes (2) and Nathan Cooke (4) in the 20th over to have the Blues sitting at 6-63.
Thompson bowled Seb Graf for four to have the Blues seven-down before Cane Graetz claimed the crucial wicket of Mac Webster (33) who had got his side within sight of victory.
Chase Grintell (9) had a short cameo before being caught off Thompson which just left Guthrie and Lyons at the crease needing 27 for victory.
The teenagers batted with maturity beyond their years to finish at 13no off 40 balls (Guthrie) and 6no off 45 balls (Lyons), however they fell just short of dragging their side across the line.
Wagga City 130 (A Maxwell 47, H Jenkins 39; N Cooke 5-14, J Robinson 2-24) d South Wagga 9-129 (M Webster 33; J Harper 2-15, L Grigg 2-16, A Maxwell 2-19, J Thompson 2-25)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.