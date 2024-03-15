Wagga cricket grand final day 2024 | live blog

THE latest chapter in Wagga City and South Wagga's rivalry will be written at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The two clubs have dominated Cricket Wagga over the last decade and will lock horns in another grand final to complete the 2023-24 season.
Wagga City are looking to go back-to-back after defeating Kooringal Colts to win last year's first grade premiership.
South Wagga, who only five weeks ago were in a form slump, are looking to return to the top after last tasting premiership success the season before in 2022-23.
Wagga City and South Wagga have met in five grand finals over the last 10 years and it will be the Blues who are looking to even up the ledger with the Cats having won three of those.
Wagga City will go in as favourites after a strong season, where they finished minor premiers, but South Wagga have hit form at the right time and have proven their ability to get the better of the Cats on a couple of occasions already this year.
The Daily Advertiser cricket reporter Jimmy Meiklejohn will be on hand at Robertson Oval providing blow-by-blow commentary on all the action.
