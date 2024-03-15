Stephenson's latest hamstring setback won't hold him back from season opener

WAGGA Tigers captain-coach Murray Stephenson is confident he'll be right to play in the Good Friday season opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Stephenson sat out last week's pre-season trial game loss to Wodonga Bulldogs and won't play against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park on Saturday.
He suffered a hamstring strain at training about a month back but is back training and has declared himself a certain starter to face the Goannas on March 29.
"I'll play. One hundred per cent," Stephenson said.
"If there was a game this week and I had to play, I'd play."
Stephenson suffered a strain to his left hamstring and it was right that he had a number of issues with last season.
Tigers are also sweating on a shoulder injury to new recruit Nash Dignan.
The promising key position player suffered a shoulder injury at work and is awaiting the result of scans to determine whether he'll be able to face the Goannas on Good Friday.
Stephenson said Tigers were still unsure about the extent of Dignan's injury.
"It's too early to say. The initial consult with the physio was reasonably positive but that doesn't mean there's not something more serious going on," Stephenson said.
"We'll just have to wait and see."
Iggy Lyons is another Tiger who faces a race against time to be right for round one.
He is overcoming a fractured foot but is 'more than likely' to be right to face MCUE.
There were good signs for a young Tigers' list in last week's hit-out against Wodonga Bulldogs.
They will take another young group into the trial against the Farrer League premiers at Victoria Park on Saturday.
"There's still a few boys missing with cricket and there is a couple of guys who have got other injuries that they are dealing with as well," Stephenson said.
"I think every side is going to be missing guys in trials."
MCUE is also believed to have picked up a few injury concerns in their trial win over Charles Sturt University on Thursday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.