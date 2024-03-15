Strong back training winners after more than 20 years out of the caper

Roger Strong trained his first winner over 25 years after producing Ambiguous at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Both training and driving have taken a backseat for the Wagga horseman with his stud duties at Yirribee Pacing Stud.
However he had his first winning drive in September after four years out of the gig and has followed it up with training success.
Strong didn't have a runner for more than 20 years before having just the one starter last season.
He was thrilled to get back to winning ways.
"It's good," Strong said.
"It's only my second starter in longer than 20 years but it's good that I still know how to do it and it's handy when you have a nice horse."
Strong's last winner was with Supreme Lobell at Wagga in January 1999.
He's enjoying getting back into a different aspect of harness racing after more than 20 years at Yirribee.
"It's been really good and we're enjoying it," he said.
"I'll only train the one horse and break a few in one at a time and just poke along."
Strong hopes he doesn't have to wait as long a time with plans to attack the Regional Championships in May with the four-year-old.
"He's a 68 now and it's up to 70 so while he might not be the best horse he still might be able to earn money in a nice race," Strong said.
It was also driver Taylah Osmond's 100th career, meaning she has now lost her five-point claim.
Osmond made it a winning double with Nifty Osmond taking out the Waratah Series heat.
Meanwhile the kilometres paid off for Sydney-based reinsman Will Rixon after securing a running double.
Rixon, who finished second behind former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart in last year's NSW drivers premiership, was keen to keep the drive on Wipeout for Bungonia trainer Dean Atkinson.
As such he elected to head to Riverina Paceway, where he claimed his biggest win to date, on Friday instead of Newcastle.
He was pleased he did.
"I trialled Wipeout last week and he trialled really nice," Rixon said.
"I think he's got a few wins in him so I thought I'd try to stick with him and it's not a bad trip.
"I know it's a fair way but I haven't been as busy at Newcastle lately on a Friday so if the opportunity comes to get a few drives here I might try to make it a fair bit regular."
Wipeout scored his third career win in just his second start in his three-year-old season.
He was unplaced in a NSW Derby heat when resuming but enjoyed a different level of company this time around.
Rixon was pleased with his efforts despite a tendency to hang in.
"He won well but still has a lot to learn," he said.
"His raw ability is going to get him a fair way.
"He can switch off and wanted to hang a bit but once he works it out he will be a horse with a future."
Not only was Wipeout successful but then Just Rollyourown made it a winning double.
Sitting without cover throughout, the six-year-old still proved too strong for his rivals.
Rixon was surprised by just how well he backed up a second at Young last time out.
"He won really well," he said.
"He ran second at Young in good time and I thought he was graded well enough to win that race but it did surprise me a little bit with how well he went.
"I thought he was a good chance but I didn't know if he could make his own luck like that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.