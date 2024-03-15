Carroll to appeal $4000 fine after Salute Again returns positive swab

WAGGA trainer Wayne Carroll has appealed a $4000 fine issued by Racing NSW stewards.
Carroll was fined $4000 and Salute Again disqualified from his latest Wagga win after Mepivacaine was found in a post-race blood sample.
Stewards held an inquiry on Wednesday, where Carroll pled guilty to presenting Salute Again to the races with the prohibited substance, Mepivacaine, in the horse's system.
But Carroll is appealing the severity of the penalty given the substance was a result of an anesthetic given to Salute Again prior to receiving a couple of stitches for a laceration at the top of his forehead.
The anesthetic was given by a Racing NSW approved veterinarian eight days before the race.
Carroll accepts losing the race but is appealing the $4000 fine. He and his legal team believe there are precedents in the past that will support their case.
Racing NSW reduced the fine from $6000 due to Carroll's guilty plea and other considerations.
Stewards also took into account Carroll's cooperation during the investigation and inquiry, along with his good record of over 40 years.
Salute Again was disqualified from his win in the Open Handicap (1200m) at Wagga on December 12, with the Craig Weeding-trained Controversial Miss promoted to winner.
A date for Carroll's appeal is yet to be set.
