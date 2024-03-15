The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Free

Geo-targeted SMS sent out in search for missing Wagga teenager

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 15 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Moss, 19, was reported missing from Forest Hill about 4.30pm on Thursday. Picture by NSW Police
Corey Moss, 19, was reported missing from Forest Hill about 4.30pm on Thursday. Picture by NSW Police

Police have sent out a geo-targeted mass SMS to residents across the Riverina in a bid to locate a teenager missing from Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.