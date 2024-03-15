Geo-targeted SMS sent out in search for missing Wagga teenager

Police have sent out a geo-targeted mass SMS to residents across the Riverina in a bid to locate a teenager missing from Wagga.
Corey Moss, 19, was reported missing from Forest Hill about 4.30pm on Thursday.
When loved ones were unable to locate Corey he was reported missing to police.
A geo-targeted SMS was sent out by NSW Police at about 2.30pm on Friday in a bid to located the teen.
Corey is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, is about 170 centimetres tall and of medium build with short black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Corey's whereabouts is urged to contact Wagga Police Station at (02) 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.
