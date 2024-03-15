Mayor's hope for unanimous vote to help achieve council demerger

A Riverina council has completed a hefty task in a bid to successfully demerge right on time.
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan has called for an extraordinary meeting, to be held on Tuesday, where councillors will vote on the completed Demerger Detailed Transition Plan and associated Financial Sustainability Plan.
In 2021, the CGRC submitted a business case to the previous Liberal-National government, which was referred to the Local Government Boundaries Commission.
After the Boundaries Commission recommended the shires of Cootamundra and Gundagai be reinstated as separate local government areas, the former government released a roadmap to demerger.
When Labor was elected, local government minister Ron Hoenig told councillors that plan was not legally viable and they would have to come up with a new plan to demerge.
Cr Sheahan said that plans has been completed on time and will be put before councillors at 5pm meeting at the Gundagai chambers on Tuesday.
"Hopefully it will then progress top the next stage," Cr Sheahan said.
"It's quite a body of work and we did engage an expert to help us draft a plan.
"We're pretty happy with the outcome."
If all nine councils agree to adopt the plan it will be shown to Minister Hoenig and submitted to the Boundaries Commission.
Cr Sheahan said Mr Hoenig has informed them that he is expecting a nine-0 scorecard.
