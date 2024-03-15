The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Smeeth chases fourth premiership after return to form with Blues

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 15 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Smeeth is looking for another strong performance to win a fourth Wagga Cricket premiership on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Alex Smeeth is looking for another strong performance to win a fourth Wagga Cricket premiership on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Alex Smeeth has already stolen the show in one Wagga Cricket grand final and is looking to contribute to another South Wagga premiership on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.