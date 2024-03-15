Smeeth chases fourth premiership after return to form with Blues

Alex Smeeth has already stolen the show in one Wagga Cricket grand final and is looking to contribute to another South Wagga premiership on Saturday.
In a dazzling display, Smeeth took 6-10 off 7.5 overs to help the Blues bowl out Kooringal Colts for 64 in the 2021 grand final.
He then backed it up with more premiership success with the club in 2022, to go alongside with his win over the Blues with Lake Albert in 2018.
After a quiet 2023, Smeeth has once again impressed with both bat and ball this season.
He's taken 24 wickets at an average of 13.96 as well as scoring 414 runs at an average of 25.88, which sees him in the top six in both disciplines across the competition.
Smeeth believes some changes in his roles have helped contribute to that.
"My role has definitely changed with the ball anyway, bowling through the middle, first or second change," Smeeth said.
"It's worked in the last few weeks as I've been able to tie up an end and take a few wickets as well.
"With the bat I've probably tried to just give myself a little bit more time on occasions as 50 overs is a long time to bat.
"Previously I've probably given my wicket away too much trying to get carried away with the good start.
"I've tried to value my wicket a little bit more, which has probably helped be a little bit more consistent but then again I've got so many starts this year and not gone on with enough of them.
"That's what I'm trying to do - get us off to a good start then try to go on."
South Wagga are no strangers to success, with this their seventh grand final appearance in the past eight seasons.
They've won three of their last four attempts and Smeeth feels they have found their best form at the right time of the season.
"We've not been as consistent as we would have liked but that's probably in part due to the fact we haven't put the same team on the park for two games in a row until the back end of the season," he said.
"For the first time all season for the last couple of games we're actually at full strength.
"We didn't start how we wanted to but we've had to get there the hard way now, we're trending in the right direction, we're playing some really good cricket now and we're peaking at the right time."
Smeeth believes containing the impact new Brian Lawrence Medal winner Aaron Maxwell, Jack Harper and Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson will be key to coming out on top.
He's looking to contribute once more with the 35-year-old admitting he's certainly considered giving the game away.
"It's no secret I'm flirting with retirement but I won't make any decisions right now," Smeeth said.
"I've really enjoyed the last few weeks, am focusing on this week before I make any decisions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.