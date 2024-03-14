PTSD from partner's sudden death led to 'ice' habit at heart of his crimes

A man whose life nosedived in a methamphetamine-fuelled spiral after the sudden death of his partner has been freed.
Lachlan Robinson was sentenced this week to a 19-month jail term, but his marked illicit drug rehabilitation means he will get to serve that in the community.
His efforts under the Balund-a Program - an Indigenous, diversion program for offenders aged over 18 that is run in far north-eastern NSW - were commended by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Robinson, who was sentenced for driving a stolen car with false number plates in North Albury and for embarking on high-speed police pursuits near Deniliquin, was allowed to leave the program early.
Ms McLaughlin said this was the first time Albury Local Court had seen a case where Balund-a had allowed a participant to exit the program "because of his commitment".
"He has very positively engaged in the program and taken the opportunity offered up to him," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said it was clear methamphetamine had played a significant part in the commission of the offences.
"Before 2020, he did not have a criminal record, he was a person of prior good character," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Robinson's loss of his partner - earlier, defence lawyer Piers Blomfield outlined how his client found her body - caused him the grief and post-traumatic stress disorder that led to him taking up the use of methamphetamine.
She noted how the Eaglehawk man, 31, had been issued with a certificate of completion for the Balund-a Program, which combined cultural programs with ones that addressed addiction.
Mr Blomfield said that since arriving in the program after three months in jail, bail refused, Robinson "has done everything required of him" including counselling sessions.
He had done so well he had been allowed to go on daily work release, mowing lawns in the nearby town of Casino - "and he has not attempted to seek out drugs".
Mr Blomfield said the impact of his partner's death was significant for Robinson.
"He was effectively self-medicating with drugs," he said.
Mr Blomfield said Robinson already had employment waiting for him on his release.
"He has a supportive family who are here today, as well as his employer," he submitted to Ms McLaughlin.
"He's very appreciative of the opportunity you gave him back in November."
Robinson previously pleaded guilty to two series of charges, including multiple counts of police pursuit, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle with unauthorised number plates and car theft.
The first lot of charges related to an incident that took place on April 17, 2022, when police saw him drive a Holden Commodore into Monkhouse Place, North Albury, about 8.10am.
Police pulled in behind Robinson. He admitted the registration plates on his car did not belong to the vehicle.
Further checks revealed it was likely the car was stolen and had been "re-birthed" with vehicle identification and engine numbers ground off.
The second charge sequence related to incidents that took place at Mathoura, south of Deniliquin.
That was where, on August 12, 2023, just after 6pm, he was behind the wheel of an unregistered Holden Commodore station wagon heading north on the Cobb Highway.
Robinson, who was disqualified from driving until January 2026, was driving at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Police activated their warning lights, so Robinson accelerated to between 165kmh and 185kmh in the car, which had number plates from another car stolen in Victoria.
Robinson veered to the wrong side of the road, then moved so his car sat on the centre line. This forced approaching cars to take evasive action.
About 10.20pm, the car was seen about five kilometres north of Mathoura.
Robinson again failed to stop when directed to by police and took off at speeds "well in excess" of the 100kmh limit.
Police used road spikes which took out three of his tyres, and Robinson eventually stopped.
A breath test for alcohol was negative, but he provided a positive oral fluid test for methamphetamine.
Robinson was disqualified from driving for three years and was ordered to obey a 9pm to 5am for the first two months of the order.
He was also convicted and fined $2700.
Robinson went into custody on August 12 and the Balund-a Program on November 13.
