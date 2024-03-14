Micallef looking to add to string of successful meetings

Blake Micallef is out to extend his hot run of form after securing a milestone among his string of success.
The 24-year-old brought up his 300th win at Young last Thursday.
He and father David combined for a winning double and Micallef has since added to his tally with a win at Leeton on Tuesday.
It means he's won at least one race at his last four meetings spanning back to a win at Canberra on March 4.
Micallef is hoping to make it five at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"I'd like to hope so but you never really know," Micallef said.
"You go through dry spells and you go through good runs so you have to enjoy the good runs while you get them as you don't know when the next lot are going to come."
Micallef lines up three chances and rates Gotta Lockheed as the best of them.
After some promising performances last year, the three-year-old resumed with a third last time out.
"I have a little bit of an opinion on Gotta Lockheed but second up from a spell over a distance we'll just have to see what happens," Micallef said.
"I think he's going to Bathurst so it will be a nice little lead in before going there."
Micallef will also drive Rainbow Gambler, who has been placed in two of his three starts since joining Josh and Chloe Powderly's stable.
He expects another strong performance.
"He's been going really good," Micallef said.
"He didn't go quite as good at Young but they had a couple of reasons why they thought he was off.
"He went really good the other day at Temora when he ran third in the quickest time of the night and he got to the line reasonably well so hopefully we get a good follow through and will be thereabouts."
With drives in the first two races, Micallef then has to wait until the last of eight for his third drive.
However he's been pleased with how Fredee Tee has been performing for Ron Tarbit.
The five-year-old has only the placings once in his last eight starts as he steps up to a Waratah Series heat.
"His run at Temora was probably the best run of the meeting as one galloped on the corner and we had to go five, six, seven, eight wide to avoid getting checked up and when he straightened up he took a heap of ground off them again to run third," Micallef said.
"I really like him, he's a nice little horse."
The first of eight races is at 12.54pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.