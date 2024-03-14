Just Google Me wins on debut to provide Spackman stable with timely boost

WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman again proved his ability to produce a two-year-old as Just Google Me saluted on debut at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).
It was an extra satisfying win for the Wagga stable as Spackman and his wife Donna bred and race Just Google Me, out of a blind broodmare named Adapt To Survive.
Just Google Me ($7.00) upset the $1.30 favourite Christmas Star to win the $27,000 2YO Handicap (1000m) at Wagga.
Jockey Josh Richards pulled Just Google Me to the inside in the home straight and got everything out of the son of Wolf Cry to score by a half length from Saint Philomena ($9.00), with Christmas Star close up in third.
Spackman was emotional after the race, having been with Just Google Me from day one.
"I'm bloody on top of the world," Spackman said.
"She's out of a blind mare that we bred and that's the second one we've got to the races. The first one we had to put down after she got galloped on here before Christmas. This is the second one.
"It's quite handy to know that we're breeding from the right horse."
Spackman said it was extra satisfying to win with a horse they bred themselves.
"Me and the wife have arguments about him and she loves it just as much as I do. He's a family pet this bloke so I can't say too much more," he said.
"If the offers come, they can buy him. We've done what we wanted, we've achieved something and it's really special to us."
Spackman has always had time for Just Google Me.
"We trialled him (in December), Fiona Sandkuhl trialled him...and he trialled really nice for a horse that wasn't ready," he explained.
"We put him away and bought him back, and I only bought him back to get a bit of weight off him because he was getting a bit heavy.
"He worked here one morning and I said gee we're going to have to go, he's really open in the knees so what we'll do is we'll turn around and put him in the paddock now and dodge everything else.
"We'll see how he pulls up but I want to look really look after this horse."
After losing stable star Rocket Tiger last month, Just Google Me has arrived at the right time for Spackman.
"We've got a couple of nice horses coming through since we've lost the old horse," he said.
"We've got Underpants, we've got this bloke, we've got a couple of others sitting there.
"We own him so we'll do what we want to do. Obviously the boss will tell me what I'm going to do!
"He's still got a fair bit of growing to do and he's still so open in the knees. He's a character, he's a dead set character. We all love him.
"He keeps impressing us, every time we ask him to do something he keeps raising the bar."
It was a good day for Wagga trainers at the MTC on Thursday.
Danny Beasley produced a gem of a ride to score on the Darrell Burnet-trained Marks Icon ($5.00) in the Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1600m).
Arguably the win of the day was the Gary Colvin-trained Trifecta Ruby ($2.50), who stormed home for stable apprentice Holly Durnan after being slow away to win the Class One Handicap (1000m) in fine style.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.