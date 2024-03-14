'Too soft for too long': New crime penalties a positive step, mayor says

Tougher penalties for young offenders in regional areas will likely see more kids behind bars, but the new rules are being welcomed in the Riverina if it means a reduction in crime.
The state government is rolling changes that make posting and boasting about car thefts or break-ins a crime in NSW.
Bail laws will also be strengthened to include a temporary, extra bail test for older children charged with certain serious offences while they are already before the courts on similar allegations.
Riverina mayor Rick Firman said while he believes there is still a long way to go, any movement to lessen regional crime is a step in the right direction.
"I think we've been too soft for far too long in how we tackle offenders," he said.
"I think anything like this is a positive move forward, but we still have a long way to go."
Riverina resident Taz Rundle said he hopes the new rules help assist police officers in combating crime.
"I think it would be a great help to our police officers who are doing a great job," he said.
"I hope it will be a deterrent."
The proposed legal shift will mean police and the judiciary will need to have a "high degree of confidence" young people aged between 14 and 18 will not commit a further serious break-and-enter or car theft while on bail.
A 12-month sunset clause will apply to the overhaul to allow the changes to be reviewed.
A new offence will be created for the act of "posting and boasting", adding an extra penalty of two years for anyone who steals a vehicle or commits a break-in and also shares material to advertise the crime.
Premier Chris Minns said there is strong circumstantial evidence provided to the government by NSW Police that this "exhibition-like behaviour is in fact encouraging further and repeated criminal behaviour".
Greens MP Sue Higginson questioned the proposal of changes, referring to it as a "knee-jerk" announcement.
"No one wants to see young people engaging in crime but all of the evidence before us shows tougher, punitive measures do not reduce the incidence of crime," she said.
"It just further traumatises the kids and damages social cohesion."
The Police Association of NSW has been advocating for a targeted response to address the increase in youth crime rates in regional areas and has thrown its support behind the proposal.
PANSW president Kevin Morton said legislative reform, coupled with additional support initiatives focused on early intervention and prevention, was a strong response from the Labor government.
"These additional tools in tightening bail conditions and harsher penalties for sharing criminal acts on social media will provide our police with another tool to reduce the rate of repeat offenders and help support our cops in keeping their communities safe," he said.
NSW Minister for Police Yasmin Catley said she has become acutely aware of the need as a government to do more to break the cycle of crime.
"This is about getting kids the help that they need to steer them away from crime and the justice system in this state," she said.
"The problems are complex, they are entrenched, but let me tell you, the NSW Police are doing everything that we ask of them.
"That is why, this very week we released a comprehensive plan to tackle crime in regional areas. We know that it will take more and we are committed to doing that.
"We know that we want to break the crime cycle. We want prevention, diversion and disruption and that's exactly what we did just this week."
