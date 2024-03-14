Time is running out for points-tied Demons, Bushpigs to lock in finals

While several clubs are already locked in to play Southern NSW Women's League finals this year, for two every point over the next fortnight will matter.
Part of the tightest pool in the league, Charles Sturt University and Collingullie-Wagga are stuck in a standoff for the second Pool A finals position.
Brookdale sits atop the pair with 20 points heading into round seven, with slim chances the dominant side will lose an under performing Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this week.
Meanwhile the Bushpigs and Demons are a win behind, locked on 16 points in a battle of percentage.
With every point counting more so than ever for the two sides, accuracy could be make or break for the Bushpigs.
It wasn't until round six, with an 89-point win over Wagga Tigers, that the side kicked more goals than behinds.
Coach Sam Barrow said it's been a reoccurring discussion point with the team.
"It was a big talking point for me last week at training because we hadn't kicked a score that was more goals than points all year," Barrow said.
"Even going back to when we played Collingullie, we kicked 2.11 and they kicked 3.2, we were very lucky to get away with that one.
"So accuracy was a big focus, making the most of our opportunities because we do have a lot of handy players that do make a lot of opportunities, it's just about being able to convert on them."
Meanwhile for Collingullie coach Dane Fuller, focus remains on his side's continued improvement on the field.
Knowing their first round loss to CSU has lead them to this position, the Demons aren't wasting energy on what ifs.
"It's interesting with the finals being the way it is, for us it comes down to the fact that CSU beat us, as far as we're concerned, that's why they're ahead of us," Fuller said.
"It's a pretty strong pool and we had a few early hiccups, but all we can do now is keep winning games of footy."
With North Wagga on their fixture this Friday, Fuller is expecting a strong competition.
The sides have a back and forth history, and with several defence players unavailable to them this week, Fuller said his side will have their work cut out for them.
Maintaining energy for a full four quarters is a key focus for him.
"We probably still haven't played a four quarter game yet, we've been good in patches and we fall asleep a little bit every now and then," Fuller said.
"We just want to play four quarters of good footy and everything else then takes care of itself."
Meanwhile CSU will play Turvey Park, where Barrow said he will be fighting to find the right balance to shut down several key Bulldogs.
Flexibility to play out of position to shut down individual players has been part of his game plan.
"We'll try to be really attacking, you do come across some absolute jets and guns, so then it's trying to find the right person to put on them without sacrificing ourselves too much," he said.
For Turvey Park and North Wagga however, while the pair will continue with the aim to win, the games are unlikely to impact their chances of playing finals.
Collingullie-Wagga v North Wagga at Crossroads Oval, 6:30pm.
Charles Sturt University v Turvey Park at Maher Oval, 6:30pm.
East Wagga-Kooringal v Wagga Tigers at Gumly Oval, 6:30pm.
Coolamon v Northern Jets at Kindra Park, 6:30pm.
Brookdale v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Lockhart Recreation Ground, 7pm.
Marrar v Griffith at Langtry Oval, 7pm.
Temora v Leeton-Whitton at Nixon Park, 7pm.
Narrandera v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground, 7pm.
