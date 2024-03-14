Thompson hoping Cats can top off perfect season with back-to-back titles

Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson is hopeful his side can cap off what has been a perfect season so far with premiership glory this Saturday against South Wagga.
The Cats earlier in the season secured the Twenty20 premiership, minor premiership and have been the top team all year despite a huge change in personal from their 2022-23 premiership side.
But all that means nothing if you can't get the job done in the biggest game of the season and Thompson was hopeful his side could complete their hard work this year with a premiership win.
"It's the one you play all year for," Thompson said.
"It would definitely cap off a good season but it's far from done.
"It's always the ultimate test up against South Wagga, I don't know how many times we've played them in grand finals now.
"But there is a fair rivalry there and it's always a good quality match.
"I think this one will go down to the wire but hopefully we can do enough and get over the top of them."
The Cats enjoyed the week off after winning their qualifying final against Wagga RSL and Thompson revealed he took the time to hand his players a well-earned weekend off.
"We didn't actually do anything to be honest," he said.
"We had a pretty good training run on Tuesday and Thursday night, doing a lot more fielding and a lot more running around in the heat.
"I gave the boys the weekend off to go and do whatever they wanted to do and a couple of the boys went and supported second grade.
"There was not any centre wicket stuff we could do and there's a couple of sore bodies.
"A couple of young blokes have got groin problems and the legs are a bit heavy, so I gave them the week off and we are back into it Tuesday and Thursday this week."
The Cats have stood up to any challenge put to them this season and Thompson believes executing whats worked for them so far is the key to grabbing victory this weekend.
"We've just got to execute our plans," he said.
"We've got plans in place, hopefully we can just execute it with the ball and make sure with our batting that we capitalise with it.
"We've got to capitalise on starts, we just can't get out for 30 or 40, we've got to go on and make those big scores.
"If you look at the grand finals of the past, there's not that big of scores.
"They are a quality outfit, I don't know how they finished third and there's some good players in there that have been around for a long time.
"There is a lot of senior players in there and we've got a lot of kids at the moment, but I think they're more than good enough cricketers to get the job done.
"So I'm really excited for them and hopefully we can put a good performance together."
There have been a number of standout performers for the Cats this season and Thompson believed a few key players would have a big say on Saturday's result.
"Louis Grigg has just been bowling fantastic up front," he said.
"The ball is coming out of his wrist pretty well, he's getting good shape and if he can just get his line right early I think he'll be one to watch.
"I think it's going to be a key match-up with him and Braydo (Ambler) and Smeethy (Alex Smeeth) and especially Joel (Robinson).
"If we do get that early nudge then I think that's going to be a fantastic match-up, I think this wicket suits Gussy Coles too.
"Then obviously the ones for us is Jacky Harper and Aaron Maxwell, they are the two fancy blokes to watch in the batting order."
