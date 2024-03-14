Porn, wealth disparity playing part in Riverina's sexual assault problem

The Riverina has seen the second-highest increase in reported sexual assault cases in the last five years across the state.
NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research's (BOCSAR) quarterly crime report, released on Thursday, shows domestic violence and sexual assault increased the most in regional NSW in the three months to December 2023.
The Riverina also recorded the second-highest jump in sexual assault cases in the last five years, with a 75.4 per cent rise.
Only Coffs Harbour, at 81.2 per cent, saw a greater climb. In the same timeframe, there was a 47 per cent increase in sexual assault cases across entire regional NSW.
Wagga Women's Health Centre Director Johanna Elms said 75 per cent is no small number.
"Sexual violence going up by 75 per cent is probably the most worrying, but DV [domestic violence] has still been rising across the state at an alarming rate as well, as well as gendered homelessness," she said.
"Typically, men are more homeless than women, and that hasn't changed yet, but the fastest-growing category is women over 55.
"And if you see that you've kind of got a collective view that there really is a gendered lens to this crime review then crimes to women across the board are definitely worsening in terms of violence, both physical, emotional, historical, and technological.
"I think it's painting a pretty robust but horrible picture that the anger or societal approach to violence has a gender lens that we can't ignore."
Ms Elms said it is important to acknowledge men are victims of sexual assault and women perpetrators as well, but the majority of reported cases show male perpetrators and female victims.
There is a multitude of factors contributing to the stark numbers in the regions, Ms Elms said.
"There are certainly geographical issues, physical isolation from the community - so lots of people in our area live in an isolated situation or maybe don't have that much social and community contact," she said.
"They've sort of got much more frustration than someone that says lives in a regional township or or or a city community.
"I think there's also more disparity in wealth in our region compared to, say, the likes of Coffs Harbour and near the coast.
"We have quite well-off historical agricultural families as well as very, very impoverished communities where people are living below the poverty line in our area, and that disparity creates anger.
"It creates disenfranchisement, and it it's it underpins a lot of violence that you see in the community."
Pornography and its accessibility also has a mammoth part to play in sexual assault, Ms Elms said.
"We can't ignore the impact of social media and media in general, and I'm talking more specifically about porn and the access to porn because young people are getting access to porn much earlier than previous generations," she said.
"So in the last five years, what will also have been increased is the act availability of freeborn porn that's really easily affordable and that, but younger people are seeing it without context around it being a modality of media and not what sex and sexual acts are."
Things like injury and death caused by strangulation during sexual intercourse - a gesture heavily romanticised and sexualised in porn - have also increased along with the content.
"We actually have definitely seen non-fatal strangulation and traumatic brain injury rise," Ms Elms said.
"In fact, it's starting to be one of the key presentations to women's health centres across NSW.
"We've actually got a specific project that's focusing on pathways to support women who have non-fatal strangulation.
"It's a big issue.
"The idea of choking as a sexual act to get a woman to orgasm is a kind of a myth that's starting to be perpetrated in amongst young people to make an orgasm better or whatever, or because porn doesn't really go through the nuance of female pleasure."
Ms Elms said there is no excuse to not have conversations around consent prior to sex.
"A very simple way to address that is consent, so having that conversation first and gaining consent, there's no excuse to not have consent," she said.
"There's no excuse just to try strangling someone to see if it works without their consent.
"Also, there's a lack of the ability of the woman to articulate how she needs pleasure, but also the lack of the ability for the couple to have a really strong, robust, consensual conversation about what's in and what's out of of a sexual act."
Male identity is another topic that should be forefront of conversations according to Ms Elm who said it is yet another contributing factor to the issue at hand.
"If you think about men's identity and I think we need to start more conversations about men's identity, we are moving, you know, like in terms of the historical industries in the Riverina," she said.
"It doesn't take as many people to run a farm because technology is taking some jobs and the cost of doing it is changing.
"So the ways that we are approaching that industry is disenfranchising a lot of workers, there's probably a lot of skilled labourers that aren't able to find work and what they're skilled in and that's frustrating.
"The Riverina historically has been very Catholic and we're also seeing that change over time with more people moving in and out, and so I think the identity of men is being really challenged.
"You know, what does it mean to be a modern man and a good modern man?"
