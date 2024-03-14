Robinson looking forward to next chapter of Blues and Cats rivalry

Another chapter of the Wagga City and South Wagga rivalry will be written on Saturday as the two sides meet once again in another grand final.
This will be the sixth time the two sides have met on grand final day with the Cats currently holding a 3-2 advantage in their previous five clashes.
Blues coach Joel Robinson was looking forward to the battle against the Cats and believed it should be a great contest between the two sides.
"Yeah we're keen," Robinson said.
"It's built up over five or 10 years, off-field we get along quite well and on the field she's game on.
"I think both teams will go in and have a red hot crack this weekend and it should be a cracker."
The Blues have hit form at the right time of the year and enter the grand final having won their last five games including back-to-back elimination finals against Kooringal and Wagga RSL.
Robinson believed that the run of form had given his side a fair bit of confidence and revealed that things have finally started to click for his team over the past two months.
"We probably just lacked a bit of continuity at the start of the year," he said.
"Just a little bit inconsistent with a bit of form and there were a few factors that weren't going our way.
"But we've seemed to click over the last two months and we are building nicely for this weekend.
"Coming up against Wagga City, they've won the T20 Grand Final, won the flag last year and been on top all year so they are the benchmark.
"But we are really confident and I think we are peaking at the right time."
The Blues have had the wood over the Cats in their two previous one-day games this season and Robinson believes executing their game plan will be crucial to grabbing victory on Saturday.
"We've got clear plans for each of their players," he said.
"We feel we do that quite well and we've just got to execute, I think if we executed that then it will go a long way to grabbing the cup at the end of the day.
"They've obviously got key players in Maxy (Aaron Maxwell), Harps (Jack Harper) and Thommo (Josh Thompson), there is no shirking away from them being really good cricketers.
"But I'm sure they look at a few of our blokes as well in the same sort of breath, we've got plans for those blokes and I feel if we can execute then it will go a long way to winning."
There have been a number of good contributors for the Blues this season with Robinson, Alex Smeeth and Brayden Ambler all earning a spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.
Robinson was hesitant to nominate one single player that needed to fire on Saturday, but admitted that someone in their top order would need to post a big score if they wanted to grab victory.
"I don't want to single any one out," he said.
"But it's really key that someone in your top order goes on to make a big one, that's how it's always been in cricket especially in one-day cricket.
"If you have someone in your top four or five that bats deep, I think you push that really competitive score that you can bowl at.
"Then with the ball we've tinkered with things over the last month or so and I reckon we've found everyone's role quite well.
"If those guys can execute our plans and bowl to fields and do all the little things well then I'm confident."
