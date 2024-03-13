The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Carport, shed fire destroys cars, goods but house escapes unscathed

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 14 2024 - 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS crews worked quickly to prevent a shed and carport fire from spreading to a house on Wednesday evening. Picture by Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade
RFS crews worked quickly to prevent a shed and carport fire from spreading to a house on Wednesday evening. Picture by Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade

A carport, shed, two vehicles and an array of goods have been destroyed in an evening fire west of Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.