Carport, shed fire destroys cars, goods but house escapes unscathed

A carport, shed, two vehicles and an array of goods have been destroyed in an evening fire west of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to a residence on Henschke Avenue, San Isidore, at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night following reports of a fire.
The fire was threatening a house which was in close proximity, prompting a large emergency response.
Nearby neighbours said they saw a large scale of smoke issuing from the property.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) deployed brigades from Yarragundry, Glenfield Park and Forest Hill.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said they also deployed two trucks from Wagga.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) operations officer Bradley Stewart said upon arrival firefighters found a shed and carport in close proximity to a house on fire.
"A shed and carport containing a variety of mixed goods and two vehicles were involved in the fire," he said.
They were all destroyed in the blaze, however, firefighters were able to stop the fire from reaching the house.
Crews worked together for about two hours before the fire - which was deep-seated in some areas - was contained and extinguished.
