Meet the Blues: South Wagga's grand final team

It's been an awesome season for the Blues captain-coach who enters the grand final after having scored a massive 593 runs at a fantastic average of 42.36. But the skipper has also performed with the ball taking 24 wickets at 19. Started the season a bit slower than he would've liked with the bat, but four half-centuries in the back half of the season shows he has hit form at the right time of year. Another Blues player who earned his spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.