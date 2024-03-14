Meet the Blues: South Wagga's grand final team

Brayden Ambler (WK)
Reliable right-hand opening batsman who will play a vital role if the Blues are to be victorious on Saturday. Has scored 398 runs at an average of 36.18 which includes four half-centuries. Taken 20 catches behind the stumps and he earned his spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.
Alex Smeeth
Left-hand opening batsman who has also starred with the ball this season. He has taken 24 wickets at a very impressive 13.96 and also scored 414 runs at 25.88. Arguably one of the Blues most important players and a worthy recipient of a spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.
It's been an awesome season for the Blues captain-coach who enters the grand final after having scored a massive 593 runs at a fantastic average of 42.36. But the skipper has also performed with the ball taking 24 wickets at 19. Started the season a bit slower than he would've liked with the bat, but four half-centuries in the back half of the season shows he has hit form at the right time of year. Another Blues player who earned his spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.
Mac Webster
Has been a solid addition to the side this season although has been a bit down on luck since returning from the uni break. The young all-rounder burst out of the blocks at the start of the season with a top-score of 83 which saw him earn selection in the Riverina side. Has the ability to do damage with both bat and ball and could play a crucial role on Saturday.
Luke Gerhard
It's been a frustrating year for the former skipper who has been unlucky at times this season. He has been able to get a few good starts but he hasn't been able to translate those into a big score. Has scored 216 runs at an average of 19.64 and he enters the grand final with a high score of 43. But is more than capable of doing a lot of damage on Grand Final day.
Warren Clunes
Another experienced batsman who has endured a bit of bad luck at times this season. Blew out the cobwebs a few weeks ago with an impressive 84 which sees him enter the grand final having scored 262 runs at an average of 17.47. Knows what needs to be done to win in big games and will be a crucial wicket for the Cats on Saturday.
Nathan Cooke
It's been a solid season with the ball for the all-rounder who has taken 17 wickets at an average of 19.06. He has also made a few handy contributions with the bat this season and will have a crack at whatever task is presented to him.
Seb Graf
Started the season strongly with 10 wickets in his first four games which included a season-high 4-28 against St Michaels. Hasn't been given as much responsibility in recent weeks but is still capable of claiming an important wicket. Has taken 12 wickets so far this season at an average of 18.58.
Chase Grintell
Enters the grand final with some form under his belt after a slower start to the season. Finished with unreal figures of 2-2 in the preliminary final and just a few weeks prior had 4-27 against Lake Albert. Hasn't been called upon too often this season with the bat but can usually add a few crucial runs at the end of an innings.
It's been an incredible season from the young pace bowler who enters the grand final having taken 22 wickets at an impressive average of 14.55. The young gun has been lethal in recent weeks and finished with figures of 4-16 in their preliminary final win over Wagga RSL. If he strikes early it could have a huge say on who walks away with the premiership.
Gus Lyons
Young talent who has picked up a few wickets this season. Went for a few runs at the start of the season but has been able to work of his economy as the year has gone on. Hasn't been called upon a whole lot with the bat, but has been able to add a few runs when given the chance more often than not.
