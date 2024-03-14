Meet the Cats: Wagga City's grand final team

Daniel Welsh
The right-hand opening batsman has been a more than solid addition to the Cats side this season. Started the year in seconds but since forcing his way into the top grade he hasn't looked back. He's notched up four half-centuries so far this season and scored 344 runs at an average of 31.27. Plays a very important role at the top of the order.
Aaron Maxwell
The classy all-rounder won his first Brian Lawrence Medal after a spectacular season with the stick. He has scored a staggering 735 runs so far this season at a very impressive average of 45.94 which includes one century and a further six half-centuries. Arguably the form player of the competition, he scored a match-winning 80no in the qualifying final to secure the Cats their spot in the grand final. Very worthy recipient of a spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.
Jack Harper
It's been a strong season from the explosive right-hand top order batsman. He has blasted his way to three half-centuries and currently has scored 411 runs this season at an average of 29.36. Has the ability to take a game away from an opposition very quickly with his aggressive approach and is also very capable of claiming a few key wickets if given the opportunity.
Hasn't been the greatest season with the stick for the captain-coach, however he has still found a way to have an impact scoring 308 runs at an average of 22. Has been a bit more fortunate with the ball taking 20 wickets at 13.35 which includes a handy 3-29 return in the qualifying final against Wagga RSL. Knows what it takes to come away with the win in big games and he earned his spot in the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year.
Caleb Walker (WK)
A rising talent, the young keeper has probably been a bit unfortunate at times this season with the bat. Scoring 270 runs at an average of 16.88, he is yet to raise the bat despite having a couple of promising starts. He has been reliable behind the stumps and has also been tossed the ball at times this season. Was crowned the Geoff Lawson Under 19's Player of the Year at the Brian Lawrence Medal on Wednesday night.
Another young talent at the Cats, it's been a solid return season for the young batsman who missed the entire 2022-23 campaign through injury. Has a season-high score of 51 and he played a crucial role in their qualifying final win against Wagga RSL, partnering with Aaron Maxwell to guide the Cats to victory.
Lucas Livio
Made the step-up to first grade this season after spending the 2022-23 campaign in seconds. Hasn't been called on a lot with bat or ball this season but has shown glimpses when given the opportunity. Capable of spending crucial time at the crease at the end of an innings.
Cane Graetz
The experienced all-rounder has enjoyed a brilliant season with the ball and enters the grand final having taken 23 wickets at an average of 16.26. Worthy member of the Wagga Cricket Team of the Year and also has form in big games having been voted player of the final in their Twenty20 premiership earlier in the season. Can also be quite dangerous with the bat at the end of the innings with a season-high score of 59.
Gus Coles
Promising season from the young bowler who made the huge step into the top grade this season after playing thirds last year. Has consistently been dangerous with ball in hand and enters the grand final having taken 18 wickets at an average of 20.44. Season-best return of 3-15 and can add a few runs if called upon.
Louis Grigg
The young pace bowler finally has some luck on his side and he's receiving reward for effort that's well overdue. Has claimed 12 wickets over his past four games and has 25 for the season at an impressive average of 14.88. Will play a crucial role at the top of the attack for the Cats and will be tasked with knocking over the Blues dangerous opening pair.
Finn Jenkins
What a season for the teenage pace bowler. Has taken 26 wickets at an average of 16.04 and hasn't looked out of place at all in the top grade. Often described as the barometer of the side, a run-out in the T20 Grand Final gave the Cats the edge early in their bowling innings. While often not called upon with the bat, he has shown multiple times this year that he can add some runs at the tail of the innings.
