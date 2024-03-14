Meet the Cats: Wagga City's grand final team

What a season for the teenage pace bowler. Has taken 26 wickets at an average of 16.04 and hasn't looked out of place at all in the top grade. Often described as the barometer of the side, a run-out in the T20 Grand Final gave the Cats the edge early in their bowling innings. While often not called upon with the bat, he has shown multiple times this year that he can add some runs at the tail of the innings.