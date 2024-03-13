Kooringal, Kildare remain unbeaten ahead of Hardy Shield final rematch

Kooringal High has proven to be the best public school in the Hardy Shield but don't plan on stopping there.
Instead after being beaten by Kildare Catholic College in last year's final they are determined to go one better this year.
The two undefeated teams will face off on Monday after both maintained their winning start in the third round of the competition at Parramore Oval on Wednesday.
Kooringal overcame some early resistance to get the better of Mt Austin High School.
Lock Cody Wood really led the way in the 26-14 win.
He believes it puts them in good stead for the rest of the competition.
"We wanted to set the tone, especially against the public schools," Wood said.
"We came out with wins against both public schools and now it's on to the Catholics.
"We're hoping to get the win in that.
"(Kildare) are the best team, they won the grand final, but we came within seconds of winning that so we're hoping to be the champions this year."
Mt Austin struck first as Riley Ward scored in the corner only for Kooringal to hit right back through Byron Price.
Two big runs from Wood led to two tries in two sets to really open up the game and five Kooringal High a 16-4 lead at the break.
Kooringal went through in front after capitalising on Xavier William-Buyers was sin binned for a late shot as Jock Graham just managed to get the ball down.
However there was still plenty of fight in their rivals as Jye Parker was able to score off his own kick before William-Buyers crashed over right after getting back on the field.
Just as Mt Austin looked to be mounting a late comeback a mistake off the restart gave Kooringal more good field position and Wood took advantage to complete his hat-trick.
Wood was thrilled to be able to contribute to another win.
"It was pretty good to come out with the win," Wood said.
"We dominated throughout the first half and then came back in the second half."
Meanwhile Kildare easily accounted for Wagga High.
They got off to the perfect start after their rivals couldn't contain the kick-off before Tyler Jordan scored off the resulting set.
Kelton Lawler doubled their advantage before Wagga High got one back through Jace Lucas.
However it was to be their only real slip up of the clash.
Taking a 22-4 lead into the break after Campbell Mattingly completed a long-range try after the siren, Kildare then cruised to victory in the second half.
With coach Matt Ward using the clash as a chance to give some of his wider squad some game time, he was pleased to see some others in the team really step up to the mark in the 34-4 victory.
"I left most of my starting players out or gave them minimal time but the other blokes who have been training with us showed they can do the job as well," Ward said.
"I was pretty happy all round."
What shapes as the grand final preview between Kildare and Kooringal High on Monday will follow on from the clash between Mt Austin and Mater Dei.
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 34 (T Jordan, K Lawler, I Pratt, C Mattingly, P Schultz, Z Connolly tries; A Williams 3, B Bitwayiki, O Hall goals) d WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 4 (J Lucas try)
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL 26 (C Wood 3, B Price, J Graham tries; A Murdoch 3 goals) d MT AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL 14 (R Wade, J Parker, X William-Buyers tries; J Parker goal)
