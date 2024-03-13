The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

'Our goal is to win the premiership': New Temora leaders aiming high

MM
By Matt Malone
March 14 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Temora co-coaches Zac Oliver (left) and Will Reinhold (right) with club president Grant Haigh. Picture supplied
New Temora co-coaches Zac Oliver (left) and Will Reinhold (right) with club president Grant Haigh. Picture supplied

NEW Temora co-coach Zac Oliver is not putting a ceiling on how far the Kangaroos can go in the Farrer League this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.