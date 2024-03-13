'Our goal is to win the premiership': New Temora leaders aiming high

NEW Temora co-coach Zac Oliver is not putting a ceiling on how far the Kangaroos can go in the Farrer League this year.
Oliver and Will Reinhold have stepped up to lead Temora for the upcoming season after Jimmy Kennedy decided to step down from the role to concentrate on his mental health.
Oliver had already joined the Kangaroos in an assistant coaching capacity and is excited by the opportunity in front of he and Reinhold.
Temora shape as one of the big improvers for 2024 on the back of a strong recruitment campaign.
Reigning Jim Quinn Medallists, Jock Cornell, has joined Temora, while they have also welcomed Oliver from Coolamon and Wilson Morsehead from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
On top of that, last year's ruck recruit, Brayden Burgess, is set to play, while Daniel Leary has also returned after a year off.
Temora's only loss is Tim Shea back to Queanbeyan.
Temora finished seventh last year with just four wins and while Oliver has his eye on the long game, he says they won't be holding back with their aspirations for 2024.
"If you look at it long term, we're really trying to develop the players that we have to have years of success," Oliver said of his goal as co-coach.
"Every club will tell you this too, our goal is to win the premiership this year but our long term goal is to emulate that success for the coming years as well.
"Temora has a really proud history, winning the three flags in a row a premiership history as well so obviously our aim is to go as far as we can this year and give it a real, red hot crack but we're looking long term and trying to develop the players that we have and create a really strong bond."
One area that shapes as a strength for Temora this year is the ruck department.
A knee injury prevented Burgess for taking the field for Temora last year but he is set to form a formidable partnership with Jack Cullen this season.
Oliver is excited to see what Burgess can produce.
"Yeah definitely. He's hit the track this pre-season and he's looking really, really fit," Oliver said.
"It's a rarity to have access to two really good decent ruckmen, they're as rare as hen's teeth so we're going to utilise them so much."
Temora will hold an intra-club on Friday night that will give Oliver and Reinhold a better indication as to where the squad is at.
They will then take on Griffith at Nixon Park on Saturday March 23 in their only pre-season trial before taking on Marrar in round one at Langtry Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.