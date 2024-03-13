Data shows Wagga ED waits best in state, COVID surgery hangover clearing

The number of patients overdue and waiting for surgery across the Riverina has dropped by almost 700 people after a massive push last year.
The latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) healthcare quarterly report revealed a string of improvements across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), including clearing one of COVID-19's biggest hangovers.
All urgent planned surgeries at Wagga Base Hospital were performed on time in the last three months of 2023, and patients who presented to its emergency department in the last three months of 2023 received the quickest access to treatment across the state.
The number of patients waiting longer than recommended for planned surgery dropped from 771 to 84 in the past 12 months - a reduction of 88.3 per cent - thanks to a surge in resourcing and outsourcing to the private sector.
MLHD's executive director of medical services Professor Len Bruce said the improvements are the result of hard work.
"There was a massive amount of extra work done, we commissioned extra operating theatres at Wagga Base, extra inpatient beds, we utilised the private sector through outsourcing and collaboratively care arrangements - so there was a massive amount of resources and funds allocated to make sure patients received their planned surgery as soon as possible," he said.
In the emergency department, despite a 4.5 per cent increase in presentations, 85 per cent of patients started treatment on time.
It is the best result of all local health districts in NSW, and much higher than the statewide average of 68.3 per cent.
Most of those patients were category two or three which is emergency and urgent care.
The majority of patients who presented to the emergency department (75.1 per cent) were able to leave within four hours which is the third best time statewide.
Ambulance transfer of care times also significantly improved, meaning ambulances were able to get back out into the community sooner.
Professor Bruce said a special shout out goes to Griffith Base Hospital and the MLHD's Young and Deniliquin health services.
"The increase at those sites are actually more than those at Wagga and Griffith and they have done an absolutely magnificent job in looking after their communities," he said.
"It is important that we don't just perform surgery at the base hospitals, we're very excited for Wagga and Griffith but Young Hospital is an absolutely great surgical site.
"Probably one of the main areas likely develop is Tumut Hospital. It is a beautiful state of the art facility.
"This may be the biggest facility, but for us we need everyone to contribute to look after our community because in the end we look after about 250,000 people while 68,000 of them live in Wagga and as the executive director of medical services I'm so excited about the new Griffith Base redevelopment."
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford thanked staff for their hard work throughout the period despite high demand for emergency care.
"Our district continues to work hard to ensure patients receive their planned surgery as soon as possible, after non-urgent procedures were temporarily postponed during the COVID pandemic," Ms Ludford said.
"Our surgical recovery plan has resulted in a substantial reduction in the number of patients waiting longer than recommended for their planned surgery.
"I would like to acknowledge the extraordinary effort of our surgical teams and thank our patients for their patience during this challenging time.
"Patients who are waiting for planned surgery who feel their condition may have changed are encouraged to contact their treating doctor who can review their condition and place them in a higher urgency category if appropriate."
