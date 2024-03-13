ON THE PACE: Robertsons sets new Australian record at yearling sales

Wagga breeders Scott and Kathy Robertson set a new Australian record with one of their yearlings.
Their Sweet Lou - Revere Me filly set a new mark after being purchased for $240,000 at the Nutrien Sydney sale of Sunday.
It's the highest price a standardbred yearling filly has been sold for in Australia.
"She was a lovely filly and has gone to a good home more importantly," Scott Robertson.
"We're not sure who is going to train it but the people who bought her are really lovely people and they will look after her."
The filly is set to be sent to New Zealand to race after being purchased by Masson Bloodstock.
It was the second highest lot in the sale, with the Captaintreacherous - The Arch Nemesis colt being bought back for $250,000.
Other Riverina breeders also achieved some big results with Success Stud selling their Captain Crunch - Now Eye See colt for $160,000, the third highest lot.
The Picker family also sold a Captaintreacherous - Just Cala filly for $100,000 while the Robertsons also sold a Captaintreacherous - Return To Me filly for $70,000.
****
MILLWOOD Bliss made a winning return in the Raith Memorial at Menangle on Saturday.
After not missing the top three in her debut season, culminating in a third in the group one Breeders Crown, the three-year-old filly owned by Leeton's Michael Boots set a new career best mile rate of 1:53.4 in the $50,000 feature.
It was part of a Riverina-owned quinella with Libby Lou finishing second.
*****
TREVOR White and Peter McRae had a night out at Leeton on Tuesday.
The Junee combination won three of the seven races on the card.
Their good run was started off by 13-year-old Dust To Diamonds.
Dust To Diamonds has now won twice this season, to go along with four seconds, with his latest success his 20th career win.
The pair also tasted success with Imperious and Millys Prince.
****
REINSMEN Steven Pike and Tom Downey are both set for a long stint on the sidelines after an action packed race at Leeton on Tuesday.
Both were handed eight-week suspensions after being found guilty of unacceptable drives in the Kennedy Family Memorial.
Stewards found both had erred when Geoffrey Bee (Downey) resisted the challenge from Miss Jassie (Pike) for the lead until approximately the 1600 metres mark which contributed to the extremely fast lead time of 36.7 seconds being recorded, which was 2.8 seconds faster than the average for races conducted at Leeton, and 0.3 seconds slower than the fastest ever lead time for the track.
Geoffrey Bee was then placed under pressure from the 1000 prior to finishing sixth, beaten 60.1 metres, while Miss Jassie resisted a further challenge before yielding ground at the 700 and finishing eight, beaten 95.9 metres.
****
RACING will return to Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The first of eight races is at 12.54pm.
It is the first of five straight meetings for the club, including another on Tuesday.
