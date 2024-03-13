Some of the biggest names in shooting converge on Wagga for nationals

SOME of the biggest names in shooting have arrived in Wagga for this week's Australian Clay Target Association's national championships.
With the skeet component of the championships finished, more than 500 shooters will be in action until Sunday for the trap events.
Olympic gold medallist Russell Mark has returned to Wagga with his wife Lauryn for the championships and was happy to be back again.
"When I was competing seriously, this was every year, this is our national ground," Mark explained.
"I used to compete in this tournament a lot. The Olympic disciplines are different from these but I used to find the domestic disciplines, which is what this national championships is, is a good feeder to the Olympics.
"It's just as hard to win. You have to bring your AA game to win here this week and I always found it was a good place to shoot.
"It's probably got some of the best backgrounds in Australia and certainly one of the best clubs in Australia, there's no doubt about that."
Mark represented Australia at six different Olympic Games, winning gold in the double trap at Atlanta in 1996.
He retired not long after the London Olympics in 2012 and has since spent time in India and Qatar coaching their trap teams.
Having not long ago returned to Australia, Mark has now found himself as the coach of the men's national team in the lead-up to the Olympics.
"I've never coached the Australian team. I felt I was too close to it," he said.
"I retired 10 years ago but there is still people in the team now that I used to compete against. It wasn't sort of right. But now there's a whole new generation, there's a big enough gap that it's not a problem.
"I can't say I enjoy coaching but when they succeed you feel as though you're part of the process."
Mark has taken on the job at an interesting time in Australian shooting. The national men's team find themselves in danger of not qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time.
"If we can qualify the Australian men, that will be something that the sport needs. We've never not qualified for the Olympics ever," he said.
"We lost the Oceania Games to New Zealand for the first time history so that left us outside the Olympic qualifying. So there is one more event that they can qualify in, in Dohar in April, I'm confident we'll still qualify but it's been the longest wait to qualify ever.
"If we don't qualify, it will be the first time in history and we don't need that.
"The Australian women's team are world class and they're favourites to win. The women have been a strength for the last 20 years but for our men not to qualify, there would be no justice in it because they are good enough, but they had a bad day when they needed not to have a bad day. It's like losing the grand final after winning every event for the year. It doesn't mean anything, it's the same boat."
Shooting in Wagga this week alongside Mark were James Willett and Mitchell Iles, who are both Australian Olympians in their own right and looking to make it to Paris later in the year.
"The guys trying to get the spots for the Olympic team are all here. They're competing," Mark explained.
"James Willett and Mitchell Iles are both in the field today. For them to be here, you think that they must know how important competing is.
"They're in the age bracket that will win today. You're not going to see 60-year-olds win the national championships."
Now 60, Mark still enjoys competing.
"I shot the first half. I'm still in it but those guys are at a different level to what I'm at these days for sure. But it's good to keep them honest," he said.
Lauryn, his wife, also loves the competition. She represented Australia at two Commonwealth Games for three gold medals.
"I'm supposed to be here just for fun but I'm an extremely competitive person," she said with a laugh.
"I more coach these days than actually compete.
"It's a great opportunity as well for the social aspect for the sport. It's got a really amazing community within the shooting disciplines and we don't see everyone all the time so nationals brings everyone together and gives you the chance to catch up with people you haven't seen for a while.
"It's a very family orientated sport and a lot of people have come through from childhood. Then there are people still here, competitive in their 60s and 80s and I think that's what makes this sport so special."
