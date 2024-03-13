New era arrives with big plans for Coolamon to flourish into the future

Big plans are in the works for Coolamon after a passionate group backed themselves to form a new voice for their community.
Chris and Jo Berry noticed during the Australia Day celebrations earlier in the year that many award nominees had been nominated by town's advanced committees.
Coolamon was the only town in the shire that did not have one - that was until the meeting on Tuesday.
Mr and Mrs Berry worked hard over the last couple of weeks to pull in enough interest and ultimately establish the Advance Coolamon Committee (ACC).
A promising crowd of residents made their way to the Coolamon Sport and Recreation Club to form the collective, Mrs Berry said, and it will now work alongside the council, providing it with feedback.
"It was good to see so many people there with a heart for Coolamon," she said.
"We had almost 50 people in attendance and we had a few guest speakers."
Those included Coolamon mayor David McCann, council general manager Tony Donoghue, and the president of Advance Ganmain Committee, Guy Purcell.
Cr McCann said it has been 20 years since a similar committee had been functional in Coolamon and paid tribute to the achievements of the former Coolamon Heritage and Advancement Society (CHAS), while Mr Purcell delivered a stirring address extolling the many virtues of a successful community group.
Residents were nominated and then voted on for the positions within the committee.
As a result, Scott Mudd was appointed Advanced Coolamon Committee president and Louis Marangon was appointed vice president.
Leanne Hopper was appointed the committee secretary, Matthew Higginson the treasurer and Kim Bertie the publicity officer.
"We were just happy to get a committee going," Mrs Berry said.
"As an outcome of a show of hands at the meeting, it showed everyone wants to work alongside the council."
Mr and Mrs Berry have been residents of Coolamon for 25 years and manage the Coolamon Fire Museum.
They share in a mutual passion for a bright future for the community they call home and believe the new committee is just what the town needs.
"We love Coolamon and we are proud to call Coolamon our home," Mrs Berry said.
A generous donation of $500 was aksi donated by Steel Supplies' Shane Robertson to help the committee get off the ground.
