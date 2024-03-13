INSIDE RACING: 'Sprinker malfunction' behind the loss of club's biggest day

A 'SPRINKLER malfunction' has been cited as the reason behind the postponement of the Corowa Cup meeting last Saturday.
Southern District stewards arrived at the track on Saturday only to find a section of the track near the 400m mark 'saturated' on their walk of the course.
An attempt was made to move the rail out and have the cup meeting go ahead but ultimately the race day was called off not long before the first race was due to start.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin said no one was to blame for the malfunction.
"It was a sprinkler malfunction. One of the sprinklers had broke and malfunctioned," Martin explained.
"There's no fault of the club or anything like that, it was just an unfortunate event.
"We tried to move the rail out to beneficial ground but at the home turn at Corowa it's quite hard to make it suitable."
Martin explained that he wasn't aware of any issue until walking the track.
"It wasn't until I walked over the surface. It was quite saturated and a heap of water about," he said.
"Those things do happen unfortunately.
"It's unfortunate that everyone was there and ready to go but we just couldn't race."
The meeting has been postponed with Corowa Race Club in discussions with Racing NSW about holding the race meeting later in the year.
WITH the halfway mark of the season now past, there are two that will be hard to catch in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premierships.
Danny Beasley holds a commanding lead in the SDRA jockey's premiership.
He is on 33 wins, 14 clear of Nick Heywood (19 wins) in second spot.
Simon Miller (18), apprentice Holly Durnan (16), Jason Lyon (16) and Jake Duffy (16) round out the top six.
In the trainer's premiership, Craig Weeding holds a six-win lead in his bid to win the SDRA title for the first time.
Weeding (24) leads fellow Wangaratta trainers Ben Brisbourne (18) and Andrew Dale (16). Albury's Donna Scott (16) and Mick Travers (15) complete the top five.
FORMER Southern District apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller enjoyed a weekend to remember.
Schiller snared the second group one win of his career when he guided Lady Laguna ($11) to victory in the Canterbury Stakes (1300m) at Randwick on Saturday.
He then travelled to Canberra on Sunday where he landed the Darren Beadman Medal for the leading jockey on Black Opal Stakes day, after combining with Keith Dryden for a winning double.
It's a good start to what could be an exciting autumn carnival for Schiller.
Schiller will ride lightweight chance Hell Hath No Fury for Annabel Neasham in Saturday's group one Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill.
Schiller is also expected to land the ride on Randwick Guineas winner Celestial Legend for the Doncaster on April 6.
LONG-serving Corowa Race Club committeeman Gary Poidevin OAM was awarded life membership on the weekend.
Corowa Race Club president Brian Scolyer presented Poidevin with life membership of the club at a function on Friday night.
Poidevin served the Corowa committee for 46 years, including four as president.
A COUPLE of Country Championship wild card hopefuls will trial at Wagga on Thursday.
Baledon and Salute Again, third and fourth in last month's SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) will contest the second 1000m trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club at 6.20pm.
Baledon trialled at Wangaratta last week, while Salute Again has been in recovery mode after he was cut in the barriers at Albury.
Jason Lyon and Danny Beasley will again be in the saddle.
They are both headed to the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn on Sunday week.
LAST start winner Miller Time has had a stable switch.
Miller Time won at Wagga last week for Albury trainer Donna Scott but will step out for the Doug Gorrel stable at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Miller Time won three of 10 starts for Scott and placed on another two occasions.
The four-year-old mare, owned by a big group of Wagga connections, contests the Class Two & Above Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) on Thursday.
THE connections of Gundy Guy are enjoying a great ride through the early part of his career.
Gundy Guy is trained and ridden by Gundagai exports Todd Smart and Billy Owen and is raced by a big group of locals from the town.
The imposing three-year-old made it three on the trot on Black Opal day at Canberra last Sunday, taking out the Class Two (1300m) in impressive style. It backed up back-to-back wins earlier in the preparation at Wagga.
Smart and connections will now weigh up either a start in the $80,000 Albury Guineas (1400m) on Friday week, or heading to the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn two days later.
GALLOPS
Thursday: Wagga (TAB)
Saturday: Ardlethan (non-TAB), Berrigan (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
