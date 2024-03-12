Teens, man accused of taking stolen car on break-in crime spree across Wagga

Two teenage boys are among three people accused of a using stolen vehicle to go on a crime spree across Wagga following a break-in a home in the city's north late last year.
The arrests of the boys, aged 15 and 16, and a 26-year-old man were made as part of a police crackdown dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose.
The high-visibility police blitz was launched in September last year to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
Police said officers were called to a break-in at a home on Kentucky Place in Gobbagombalin about 3.45am on December 12 last year.
It will be alleged three males entered the home and stole a backpack and car keys, before they took a Subaru Liberty that had been parked on the street.
Police said the vehicle was subsequently used to commit multiple break and enters in North Wagga, Lake Albert, Ashmont and San Isidore.
The 26-year-old man was arrested at a home in Ashmont about 11pm on February 21 and taken to Wagga police station.
The man was charged with 12 counts of entering land with an intent to steal, seven counts of aggravated break and enter, and one count of being carried in conveyance.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested after officers visited an Ashmont home about 7am on March 1.
He was also taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged with 12 counts of entering land with an intent to steal, seven counts of aggravated break and enter, and one count of being carried in conveyance.
The boy was also charged for a breach of bail.
Both remain before the courts.
The latest arrest, of a 16-year-old boy, was made on Tuesday, when officers visited the Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre.
He was charged with 21 property offences, including 12 counts of entering land with an intent to steal and seven counts of aggravated break and enter.
The 16-year-old was also charged with one count each of being carried in conveyance and driving a vehicle despite never holding a licence.
He was refused bail and is due to appear in a children's court on March 19.
