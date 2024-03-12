Jenkins ready to make his mark on grand final day after injury lay-off

Hugh Jenkins is looking to get a real taste of premiership glory with Wagga City.
Jenkins has run water for the Cats on grand final day, and has been part of second grade success, but finally gets his chance in first grade on Saturday.
After missing all last season through injury, the 18-year-old is looking forward to the big clash with South Wagga at Robertson Oval.
"It's been good to play with some new blokes as well as some I've played with before," Jenkins said.
"It's gone surprisingly well and we clicked pretty much from the start.
"We've been playing as a group and as a team so that's been pretty good."
Jenkins injured his anterior cruciate ligament playing soccer in 2022.
It saw him miss all of last season in the two sports.
However the 18-year-old has enjoyed being able to get back onto the cricket field.
"It's a lot better than going along and watching," Jenkins said.
"It's much better getting out there with some of the boys and having a good season makes it even better.
"It's been good to get back into it as you appreciate it more once you miss out on such a long period of time
Jenkins comes into the grand final off the back of one of his most important innings.
He scored 36 as part of a crucial 80-run partnership with Aaron Maxwell (80 not out).
Coming together with the Cats a 4-44 chasing Wagga RSL's 147, Jenkins was thrilled to stand up when his team really needed him.
"It was good to stick around with Aaron and put on a partnership," he said.
"At the time we needed it in the game.
"It was good to do so then."
It helped boost his record for the season to 247 runs at an average of 16.47.
Having the experience of Maxwell at the other end certainly helped the teenager.
"It's great to have him around, especially as he's experienced and he's calm and helps me out when I need it," Jenkins said.
"He helps he talks things out when I need it to build that partnership together."
Wagga City and South Wagga are no strangers to grand finals.
At least one of the clubs has been part of every decider since they both missed out in 2016.
It's the fifth time they have faced off since then, with the record split at two wins each.
Jenkins is hoping to be able to get one back on the Blues and just wants to contribute.
"I just want to field well, bring energy and bat as well as I can and bat to the circumstances when it comes," he said.
