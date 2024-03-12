Will another Cats player add their name to list of Brian Lawrence Medal winners?

Wagga City have dominated the last decade of the Brian Lawrence Medal and Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson expects the trend will continue.
Thompson was named Wagga's best cricketer last season however believes teammate Aaron Maxwell has taken over the mantle this season.
He expects Maxwell will be added to the list on Wednesday night, which will be the 50th edition of the award.
"I'm definitely going with Maxy as he's had a super year with the bat," Thompson said.
"He's just got that carefree attitude and just goes along and does what he needs to do at training.
"He's probably the most lovable person at the club, and has been for some time.
"It's really nice to see him at the top of the stats this season and I hope for his sake he can come with the medal."
Maxwell became just the second player to reach 200 games at the Cats this season.
However he's enjoyed his best season yet including an unbeaten 80 to ensure Wagga City were the first team through to the grand final.
Maxwell topped this season's runscorers list with his 98 in the final round of the season seeing him edge past Beck Frostick and seeing him finish the regular season with 642 runs at an average of 42.80.
Thompson believes he's been able to adapt his naturally aggressive style.
"Everyone that plays against him is worried about what he can do but in previous seasons he gave a lot more chances, was willing to hit over the top and take on those good balls more often and this year he's just been a little bit more reserved," he said.
"He might be leaving a few boys he might have tried to hit in previous seasons and it has just clicked for him."
Wagga City players have won the award in nine of the last 10 seasons.
Jon Nicoll has seven to his name with his string of wins broken by Max Harper in 2018 while Thompson won last year's award.
Blake Harper's win while at South Wagga in 2022 is the only time since 2013 a player not from Wagga City has taken out the honour.
Thompson rates a number of captains across the competition as Maxwell's biggest danger, led by Kooringal Colts leader Sam Gainsford.
"I think when they've played, win or loss, he is probably their best player and the only thing stopping him is games not played," he said.
"If you look across South Wagga, Joel (Robinson) has had an awesome year with the bat and given himself the ball and bowled a lot so that might help him a bit while Sam Perry could poll pretty well with the ball as I think he's bowled awesome this year.
"They are the main ones and I can't see anyone getting close to those guys."
BRIAN LAWRENCE MEDAL PREDICTIONS
Jimmy Meiklejohn
1 - Aaron Maxwell
2 - Beck Frostick
3 - Sam Gainsford
Courtney Rees
1 - Aaron Maxwell
2 - Beck Frostick
3 - Sam Perry
