Marrar and Collingullie-Wagga to make low-key start to trial games

IT WILL be a low-key start to pre-season trial games for Marrar and Collingullie-Wagga at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
The respective Farrer and Riverina League contenders will come together for their first trial hit-outs of the pre-season, in what will be premiership coach Shane Lenon's first time back at Langtry Oval since departing the Bombers at the end of last season.
Both teams will take in severely undermanned line-ups with a dozen or more first grade squad members from each club unavailable for the hit-out.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner is happy to give a number of players an opportunity in the trial game.
"We're going to have quite a few unavailable actually, which is always the same with our trial games," Gardner said.
"Cricket's still going, we've got quite a few in cricket grand finals this week, we've got a few little niggling injuries that we're certainly not going to risk and a few players unavailable with personal things.
"So I guess that gives us a good opportunity for blokes that might have to put their hand up throughout the year.
"The main thing I want is to get a bit of match practice into people so they feel a bit more confident going into round one and also to get a look at a few new recruits to help work out where they might fit into the team."
The only new recruit that will turn out in the trial for Marrar is Jake Brown.
Big key forward Kieran Emery and Lachlan O'Callaghan are both unavailable, while Lachie Field won't play until the season proper due to a hamstring injury.
Even Gardner and assistant coach Zach Walgers are both unlikely to play after battling minor injuries in the pre-season.
Collingullie will be without the Klemke brothers, Noah Harper, Steve Jolliffe and James Pope just to name a few.
But co-coaches Lenon and Nick Perryman will get a look at most of their new recruits with Ryan Collins, Nate Mooney, Jake Thorpe, Blake Holloway and Dave Johnson, along with returning duo Brad McMillan and Sam Macklan.
The Demons will ramp their preparation up the following few weeks with trials against Osborne on Saturday March 23 and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock on April 6.
Collingullie have decided to schedule the third trial a week out from the opening weekend of the Riverina League season due to having the round one bye.
"We decided to have the extra game on April 6 due to having the first round bye," Lenon said.
"It worked out well in the end because cricket will be finished and we have coincided it with our pre-season camp."
The trial game will take place at 3.30pm on Saturday.
Friday March 15
6.30pm: Northern Jets v Leeton-Whitton at Ariah Park Sportsground
6.30pm: Coleambally v Hillston at Coleambally Sportsground
Saturday March 16
11am: North Wagga v Billabong Crows at Gumly Oval
11am: East Wagga-Kooringal v North Albury at Sandy Creek
12pm: Coolamon v Finley at Finley
12pm: TRYC v Wagga Tigers at Victoria Park
1pm: Turvey Park v Sydney Uni at Maher Oval
3.30pm: Marrar v Collingullie-Wagga at Langtry Oval
6pm: Barellan v Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock at Narrandera Sportsground
