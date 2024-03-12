Two Riverina footballers awarded life membership to the AFL

TWO Riverina products have been recognised for their outstanding AFL careers.
Temora footballer Luke Breust isn't finished yet but he was awarded life membership of the AFL in Sydney last Wednesday night.
Breust and Cootamundra product Isaac Smith played junior football alongside each other at Temora so it was only fitting that they be awarded AFL Life Membership on the same night.
Both men qualified for life membership after reaching 300 games of service, which includes pre-season and representative fixtures.
Breust said it was an honour to receive life membership of the AFL.
"It's an absolute honour to receive life membership and even better to get it alongside Isaac," Breust said.
"It's not something that's on your radar when you first start out but once I'm done I'll look back and appreciate it more and more."
AFL Life Membership is another feather in the cap of Breust, who was awarded the same honour at Hawthorn at the end of 2017.
After being drafted onto Hawthorn's rookie list from Temora, Breust has forged an outstanding career of 281 AFL games, three premierships, two All Australian selections and he is a five-time leading goalkicker at the Hawks.
Smith retired at the end of last season as a four-time premiership player after finishing his career at Geelong. Smith won the 2022 Norm Smith Medal and retired on the back of 280 AFL games.
Smith was born in Young and attended school at Cootamundra before moving to Wagga, where he played at East Wagga-Kooringal and Wagga Tigers.
