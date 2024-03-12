What this trainer has learnt monitoring footy field brain blows since the 90s

When Helen Fisher first started as a football trainer in the 90s, concussion wasn't a high priority among football clubs.
Now, she's pleased to see increasing awareness and caution in relation to head injuries sustained on the field.
The North Wagga, Victorian Country Masters, and Riverina Bulls trainer has hailed the AFL's new community concussion protocols as a welcomed change.
Working across Australian rules and rugby league, Fisher has seen her fair share of head knocks.
For her, over caution will always be the best approach.
The new mandatory 21-day stand down period won't just improve immediate treatment at community clubs, she said, but will also address her increasing concern on delayed concussion.
"It's certainly not a bad thing, especially for country community sport, we don't have a doctor on site, we don't have physios on site at every single game, so to have that as a regulatory or mandatory thing these days, I think it's fantastic," Fisher said.
"You can't argue with it, delayed concussion is a real thing, and it happens, and those extra days from 12 to 21, all it's doing is looking out for our community members."
As clubs become increasingly educated on concussion, Fisher would like to see additional education for individual players and coaches too.
Undertaking trainer education across the country's biggest contact codes, Fisher is already adapting changes across her clubs where beneficial.
National Rugby League guidelines now require players to undertake a base line Head Injury Assessment (HIA) before taking the field each season.
Fisher said having the results from these assessments is crucial for comparison when conducting the tests after an in-game incident.
It's a protocol she has taken to North Wagga already.
"We need to educate our athletes about being open and honest, about what concussion looks like, about what it will feel like," Fisher said.
"Last year we [North Wagga] started doing HIAs during our pre-season, and I've been doing them again now during this pre-season so that if someone does get a concussion during the game and I do another HIA with them, I can compare those results.
"I can see what they were like when they weren't concussed compared to what they are now, and if it's bordering on concussion symptoms, 'when in doubt, sit them out', and that's the motto we have to go by."
Fisher said after working with the Riverina Bulls, where she first did pre-season HIAs, and having introduced them now to North Wagga, she would like to see the AFL introduce preemptive testing across the board.
She believes the introduction would be beneficial across all levels of community sport, not just in representative or elite competitions.
But it's not just the athletes themselves who are impacted by incidents of concussion that she is concerned for.
Concussed players require medical attention, and may need care during their recovery.
Additionally, those who sustain multiple head injuries may find they have long-term issues that impact them off-field too.
"It affects the team, it affects the club, it affects their mates, their family, their friends," she said.
"People might have to take time off work to look after that person, it affects their education, their work.
"It will end up affecting everyone.
"It is affecting the person financially if they can't go back to work, there's medical costs that might come out out of it as well.
"If you're doing the right thing, the HIAs, the proper testing, the 21-day wait, it's all about what's best in the long run for the athlete."
While impressed with the continued development of player protecting protocols, there is still more Fisher would like to see.
Primarily in relation to communication between clubs and outside medical staff.
While enacting the return to play procedures, Fisher said clubs would feel more confident in returning players to the field if there was better communication with doctors away from the game.
"Unfortunately I do feel like there are trainers out there, and pressure from coaches as well, who put their their athletes back in sooner or feel pressure to pass them on a certain stage to get them up to the next return to play stage," she said.
"There needs to be a bit more education out there and working with the medical and allied health professionals and sports trainers to sign off on that return to play.
"Yes it is the club doctor or the player's practitioner that signs off and says 'yes they can return to play', but these players are coming out to training and they're not giving me any paperwork says yes they can play.
"So there seems to be a missed communication there, I think the head sports trainer at the club and the medical practitioner need to work a little bit more closely together for the return of play and that testing that needs to continue on to to make sure our athletes are safe."
The new policy has been endorsed locally by junior club Wagga Swans and retired Coolamon stalwart Marshal Macauley.
Understanding that players have enthusiasm for their sport and their team that may push them to want to return to the field earlier, Fisher had just one message for them.
"It is, in the end, only a sport, especially here in Wagga," she said.
"We have to look at the big picture, and look at what does the rest of my life look like if I get another concussion."
