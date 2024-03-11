Man taken to hospital after car crashes on residential strip

A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash on a residential strip on Wagga's edge on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to Mitchell Road, Lake Albert, at about 8.30am on Tuesday following reports a car had gone off the road.
Ambulance, police and Fire and Rescue NSW tended the scene where onlookers watched from the side of the road in shock.
The driver's side of the silver car and the rear of the vehicle sustained significant damage and the front tyre on the driver's side had burst.
The vehicle came to rest on the side of the road.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle accident.
Upon arrival, paramedics tended to a man in his mid-30s who had reported experiencing neck pain, the spokesperson said.
He was conveyed by road to Wagga Base Hospital for further assessment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.