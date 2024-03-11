The Daily Advertiser
Man taken to hospital after car crashes on residential strip

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 12 2024 - 10:24am
A man has been injured in a single vehicle crash on Mitchell Road, Lake Albert. Picture supplied
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash on a residential strip on Wagga's edge on Tuesday.

