The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Plans reveal two-step approach to solving North Wagga's flooding woes

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 13 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water closes in on either side of Hampden Avenue, North Wagga as Wilks Park floods in October 2022. Picture courtesy Fire & Rescue NSW
Water closes in on either side of Hampden Avenue, North Wagga as Wilks Park floods in October 2022. Picture courtesy Fire & Rescue NSW

People living in a flood-prone area of Wagga are being asked to share their thoughts on plans to raise a levee bank to stem future floods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.