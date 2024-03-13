Plans reveal two-step approach to solving North Wagga's flooding woes

People living in a flood-prone area of Wagga are being asked to share their thoughts on plans to raise a levee bank to stem future floods.
Residents on the North Wagga floodplain will have a chance to provide feedback on key recommendations to help solve the ongoing threat of inundation to their properties when a series of documents go on public exhibition this week.
At Monday night's Wagga City Council meeting, Councillor Rod Kendall said the recommendations, made by the Floodplain Risk Management Advisory Committee, would provide a "potential two-stage solution" to the North Wagga flood problem.
Cr Kendall said this would involve firstly building a levee bank to protect against a one-in-20-year flood event, combined with voluntary house raising and voluntary house purchase on a risk-based analysis.
"The second stage would be to build a flood-proof access to North Wagga for the same flood interval as the levee," he said.
Under that plan, and subject to funding, road heights and bridges along Hampden Avenue would be increased to provide a safe evacuation route.
A feasibility study by the Centre for International Economics found a targeted house raising and purchase strategy focused on high-risk residents outside North Wagga would deliver the "best outcome for the community".
However, consultants found there could still be challenges for some households due to accessibility issues that could push house raising costs above the assumed $120,000 cost.
Consultants also found building the proposed levee could see water diverted to other parts of the floodplain, potentially impacting some other properties.
However, they found the positives outweighed the negatives with the "risk reduction benefits of the levee substantially [outweighing] ... the potential negative impacts on some properties".
Cr Richard Foley encouraged the community to weigh into the issue and said a recent council survey returned differing opinions
"The community now has to get together and work on which direction they want council to take on this," Cr Foley said.
The documents will go out on public exhibition from Friday, March 15, and will remain open for feedback for 42 days.
Members of the public can access the documents via the Wagga City Council website. They will also be offered the chance for one-on-one consultations with those involved in the project.
Following the public exhibition period, councillors will receive a further report addressing any submissions.
A recommendation for flood mitigation options for North Wagga will then be provided.
