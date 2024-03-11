Wagga High on the board after tight tussle while Kildare remain unbeaten

Wagga High School scrapped their way to their first win of the Hardy Shield.
Coming off a 16-8 loss to Kooringal High School last week, Wagga High jumped out to a 12-0 lead before almost becoming their own worst enemy at Parramore Oval on Monday.
However despite Mater Dei Catholic College getting themselves back into the contest after two quick tries following mistakes, Wagga High were able to hold on to take a 12-10 victory.
Wagga High coach Louis Orr was pleased with the resilience the side showed as the momentum started to shift.
"It was a good effort from the boys," Orr said.
"It was disappointing losing against Kooringal but the boys really felt we could win this one and came out and showed it."
Orr thought completing better with the game on the line really helped their chances.
Lockie McCarthy scored both of Wagga High's tries including a strong solo effort after breaking out to two tackle attempts to complete a 50-metre play.
However shortly after the break, off a couple of Wagga High errors, Lincoln Lauder and Charlie Schneider scored on Mater Dei's right edge to get them back into the contest.
Handling was still an issue for both sides but Wagga High did just enough to take some winning form into a clash with competition favourites Kildare Catholic College on Wednesday.
Kildare scored another strong win as they ensured Mt Austin High School were in for a tough return to the competition.
Tries to Angus Williams and Zac Connolly gave Kildare a 12-0 lead at the break.
They then capitalised on a Mt Austin mistake as Kai Stanmore charged over.
Williams went on for his second try from dummy half before a Flynn Rumble scored to round out a 28-0 victory.
Despite another big scoreline, Kildare coach Matt Ward thought Mt Austin, who haven't taken part in the competition since 2021, will provide some headaches in the remaining three rounds.
"They really dug in and had a fair crack," Ward said.
"They were physical and once they start playing together a bit more they will give it a good shake as I think they're a pretty young team."
However Ward was pleased still to keep their rivals scoreless.
"They had their chances too with a little bit of time on our line so I was happy with our defence on the line and overall I was happy with our defence as Mt Austin I found quite strong and they really dug in and had a crack," he said.
Mt Austin will look to hit back when they tackle Kooringal High on Wednesday.
HARDY SHIELD ROUND TWO
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 28 (A Williams 2, Z Connolly, K Stamore, F Rumble tries; A Williams 2, J Walsh, O Hall goals) d MT AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL 0
WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 12 (L McCarthy 2 tries; R Kemp 2 goals) d MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 10 (L Lauder, C Schneider tries; H Wheele goal)
