Tension remains as plans reveal Riverina solar farm set to double in size

Tension remains as new details emerge about the expansion of an innovative - yet contentious - solar farm project south of Wagga.
Sustainable energy company X-Elio recently met with neighbouring landowners of the Maxwell Downs Renewable Project - a build that will now cover 725 hectares, more than double its previous area.
Maxwell farmer Cam Dooner, who has been working with X-Elio on the project since its announcement in 2022, recently received the backing of a neighbour, who has offered his land up as well.
X-Elio has now revealed further details about the project, which has increased in size from 310ha to 725ha.
The new site is bounded to the north by Oxley Bridge Road, to the east by Holbrook Road, to the south by Maxwell Road and the west by Goldsmiths Road.
The developer met with those impacted by the project last week and X-Elio Australia managing director Belinda Fan said the conversation was "very robust".
Ms Fan said the discussions had "provided the project [staff] with a clearer understanding of the greatest issues of concern".
"We are really grateful to the Maxwell community - we understand not everyone agrees with the project, but we appreciate that they came along to have the conversation, which will help us plan how we take the project forward," she said.
A number of issues were raised at the meeting.
"We heard a range of concerns regarding community consultation, involvement in assessment studies, construction impacts, benefits for community, potential impacts on property values, insurance implications, decommissioning processes, and fire safety," Ms Fan said.
X-Elio has vowed undertake further consultation with local stakeholders, neighbours and the broader community over the next six months.
It will also begin soil, biodiversity, noise, visual impact and hydrology studies of the land in question.
It's understood the work will help inform design and timelines for the project.
Ms Fan expected the increase of land in the project would also provide more breathing space between the project and those with properties neighbouring the development.
"The revised footprint should allow more flexibility to consider more options for solar panel siting, additional landscaping, and design features, as well as setbacks from neighbouring property boundaries," she said.
"We look forward to continuing the conversation over the coming months."
However, Maxwell resident Don Kirkpatrick, whose property adjoins the project, said the consultation last week was the first contact he has received from X-Elio in more than a year.
Mr Kirkpatrick said the meeting was attended by a number of concerned members of the community.
"You could have cut the anger [in that meeting] with a knife it was that thick," he said.
If the project progresses to the next stage, it will undergo assessment as a state significant development application with the NSW Department of Planning.
To find out more about the project, visit x-elio.com or email maxwell.downs.community@x-elio.com
