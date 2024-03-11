Here's why Wagga's eternal flame memorial was blocked off during Mardi Gras

A bubble of discontent has erupted after public access to Wagga's eternal flame memorial was cut at the weekend.
Residents have expressed their upset over being unable to visit the military landmark at the Victory Memorial Gardens during the city's Mardi Gras celebrations, however it has been cordoned off during major events for almost a decade at the request of the city's RSL sub-branch.
The memorial was erected in 1990 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli and to honour personnel across the region who served in World War II.
On Saturday both entrances to the flame were blocked off during the Wagga Mardi Gras celebrations as required during large-scale events in order to prevent it from being damaged.
The action is not unique to the Wagga Mardi Gras and is carried out by event operators as requested by Wagga City Council.
Days before the March 9 event, on March 6, Lance Corporal Jack Fitzgibbon from the second commando regiment was tragically killed in a parachute incident in Sydney while undergoing training.
That the public could not access the Wagga memorial in the days following the tragedy has caused upset across the community, with some members claiming the blockage was defacing the memorial.
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said in 2015 the city's RSL sub-branch requested more protection be provided around the war memorial elements during large-scale events.
"Since receiving that request council have provided advice to event organisers that they are required to cordon off and protect these elements during their events," the spokesperson said.
Wagga's Presslea Cowan said the Mardi Gras had been one of the biggest highlights of being part of the Wagga community, but the blockage left a bitter taste in her mouth.
"It has been so well-planned and organised and extremely successful over the years. I absolutely love the parade," she said.
"The blocked Eternal Flame Memorial that stands to remember those who have given their lives for us to be here today, to celebrate our pride and love for all, was sad to see.
"Defence is a huge part of the Wagga community, as a veteran with immediate family still serving I find it disrespectful to have the entrances blocked the way it was.
"A gate as a barrier would have sufficed if it's a council policy, however, people then questioned why at other events it is not completely blocked like this - just poor planning and a disrespectful decision."
Ms Cowan said she believes an apology should be given by the Wagga Mardi Gras committee.
Wagga Mardi Gras organiser Holly Conroy said the committee takes all concerns on board, however, it had no say in the matter.
"We didn't block it off as a show of disrespect, we blocked it off so there was no damage caused to it," Holly said
"We were protecting it.
"We also had Australia Defence Force personnel attend on the weekend and they didn't once raise any concerns."
Ms Conroy said for the last six years they have followed the same protocols in blocking the Eternal Flame Memorial and it has never been commented on before.
She also notes it is a requirement for all events, not just Wagga Mardi Gras.
Former Wagga resident Jessica Wright, an army spouse, suggested the Victory Memorial Gardens might not be an appropriate venue for large-scale events if this is the case.
"Is it the best way to protect the memorial?" she said.
"It's like going into a church and putting a sheet over a cross, or going to a Mardi Gras and ripping up a pride flag.
"There needs to be an alternative that makes the memorial continuously available to the community and if it needs to be hidden then is it the best place for events because because the whole purpose of the Victory Memorial Gardens is to serve as a memorial site."
Mrs Wright also stated the timing of the blockage which came following the tragic death.
The Wagga City Council spokesperson said the gardens is a bookable event space similar to other parks and gardens in Wagga and has historically been used for a diverse range of civic and public events.
"The popularity of the VMG as an event space would be attributed to its central location and proximity to local businesses and accommodation providers," the spokesperson said.
The RSL sub-branch and the Wagga mayor Dallas Tout were approached for comment but did not respond prior to deadline.
