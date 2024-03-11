Work begins on Wagga's future champion-producing tennis centre

Wally Masur believes the next big tennis star could come from Wagga, and local student Lily Bradshaw would like to be that player.
The former Grand Slam athlete attended the ceremonial first sod-turn at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre on Monday, saying the coming facilities will provide the foundation for a new generation of elite players.
Masur reflected on the talents of Evonne Goolagong-Cawley and Tony Roche with hopes to see more Riverina talents recognised at the top level soon.
"I used to come to Wagga and play on ant-bed [courts], and it was charming, but times move on, and this is totally appropriate for a town, a city, like Wagga," Masur said.
"Grand Slam courts, a relevant surface, I promise you, if you put a good operator in there, a good performance coach in there, you will be producing champions from this place."
The $9.15 million development was first proposed to the local tennis association five years ago, and has been approved using joint funds from the state government, Wagga City Council, and Tennis NSW.
Eight International Tennis Federation championship hard courts, two warm-up courts, five community courts, two multi-purpose netball courts and new clubrooms will be built as part of the project which is expected to take 10 months to complete.
Bradshaw, 11, said she is excited to have better facilities being built in Wagga.
After starting to play five years ago, she's fallen in love with the sport.
Enjoying the balance of team and individual efforts tennis offers her, she is looking forward to training and playing on a variety of surfaces.
"There's more tennis courts for people to start playing with and there is other opportunities for people to play on different surfaces and see which one they like best," Bradshaw said.
"With concrete, the ball bounces so much higher than usual, so it's hard to get around the ball but with synthetic grass, the ball bounces a nice easy height, and with normal grass it bounces really low, so it's hard to get around as well."
The young athlete said she would enjoy a career in tennis and believes training across different surfaces is important to progressions.
With competitions across the state, and country, held on a range of courts, athletes need to adjust their games accordingly.
"If there's different competitions on different types of courts, then they can have the best chance," she said.
The new development will be fully accessible and includes facilities for both male and female athletes.
Construction is expected to be completed by Christmas 2024.
Council yet to determine if individual courts will be opened to the public prior to the project's completion.
