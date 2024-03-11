Guthrie relishing new role as he chases more premiership success

Jed Guthrie played a big role in securing South Wagga their place in another Wagga Cricket grand final and now he's looking to turn it into more premiership success.
Guthrie hit the winning runs when South Wagga last played Wagga City in a grand final.
However now the 18-year-old feels he's able to contribute a lot more to the team, especially with the ball.
He relished a different role this time around.
"It's been good taking the new ball over the past couple of weeks, or even bowling first change and just getting overs in," Guthrie said.
"I've been taking wickets which is even better.
"Being in the team for three years or so now and getting more experience with the boys it's good to have that contribution."
Guthrie took four wickets in the first 10 overs to have Wagga RSL reeling at 4-28 in Saturday's preliminary final.
He wasn't given the chance to bowl again as the Bulldogs were bowled out for 78.
However after taking 4-16 off his five overs, Guthrie enjoyed really being able to contribute to their big win.
"It was good to get a few wickets on the board early," he said.
"Once I got that first one I felt myself and all the boys were just on a roll to keep taking more.
"Getting early wickets is a plan of ours.
"Hopefully we can recreate that now we're in the grand final."
Captain-coach Joel Robinson was also impressed with his efforts to help the Blues to a dominant early position.
Especially as he continues to develop as one of the youngest members of the side.
"He's four seasons in and has picked up wickets in big games, grand finals and finals, and has bowled well and got the job done for us," Robinson said.
"He's been bowling well so it's good to see him start to get a bit of reward."
South Wagga have won two of their three matches against Wagga City this season but had to go the long way through to the decider after finishing the regular season in third place.
However Guthrie believes there is plenty of confidence within the group to perform on the biggest day of the year.
"We can definitely get it done so hopefully we can come away with the win," he said.
"If we show up and do our job we can come away with the win."
