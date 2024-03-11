Potential date change flagged as Wagga Mardi Gras team wraps up 2024

Hot weather did not deter the Wagga community from wholeheartedly embracing its annual Mardi Gras event on Saturday, but it could make for a date shift next year.
The day showcased its biggest parade in its six years with 60 entrants taking to Baylis Street - drawing in a crowd of thousands to the sidelines.
Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy said her favourite part of the event was seeing how much everyone was enjoying themselves.
"That's the best thing about Mardi Gras each year, people ask me what my favourite thing is and its when I walk around and see everyone enjoying the event, feeling safe, expressing themselves, dressing how they want and they're not afraid or looking over their shoulders," Holly said.
"Every now and then I'll jump on social media and scroll through and the amount of people expressing how much fun they had is just amazing."
A special moment for Holly was watching the first-ever Mardi Gras Trailblazer Award presented to a worthy recipient.
The award, sponsored by The Daily Advertiser, was presented to Wagga activist and '78er Ray Goodlass.
Holly said it was a moment that really stood out to her from the event.
"One thing we introduced this year that was very special to me was the Mardi Gras Trailblazer Award - that is something we are going to keep around," Holly said.
"I think it's extremely important to acknowledge local people who are doing a good job.
"We had loads of amazing entries and the gentleman who won it, Ray Goodlass, you can't think of a better candidate than Ray, I have a lot of love and respect for Ray, so that was probably my highlight seeing such a Wagga icon accept our inaugural Trailblazer Award."
Mr Goodlass was among the original '78ers, a passionate group of protesters who marched down Sydney's Oxford Street during a time in which being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community was illegal.
More than 50 of those protesters were arrested, while many others, including Mr Goodlass, were violently bashed.
While no doubt a traumatic experience, Mr Goodlass never let that moment silence him and over the years he has continued advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights.
"Ray's continuous work in the LGBTIA+ community through politics, through his time as a 78er, Ray was an original 78er and part of the very first Mardi Gras that was a protest to help bring gay rights to the front and have being gay made legal," Holly said.
"Back then it was illegal and if it wasn't for people like Ray fighting for their rights, would it ever have been made legal?
"He's always welcoming and I think that's someone we need in the community."
Holly said she is proud of the community efforts which allow the city to host such a wonderful Mardi Gras.
"One of my proudest moments each year - we're going to continue to grow each year, we're going to get bigger and better and we can't do these events without our sponsors and our volunteers, it's a community effort," Holly said.
"We're going to be back next year, one thing we are looking at as a committee is we are looking at changing the day so we can maybe move it back a couple of weeks and have it during a cooler time of year, not too far back, maybe just a couple of weeks."
