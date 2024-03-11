The Daily Advertiser
Potential date change flagged as Wagga Mardi Gras team wraps up 2024

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 11 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 2:35pm
The Daily Advertiser sales consultant Natasha Powell presents the Mardi Gras Trailblazer award to 78er Ray Goodlass. Picture by Les Smith
Hot weather did not deter the Wagga community from wholeheartedly embracing its annual Mardi Gras event on Saturday, but it could make for a date shift next year.

