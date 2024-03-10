Understrength Southcity offers McGhie new perspective in trial

New Southcity captain-coach Cleve McGhie got a different perspective as the Bulls gear up for their fresh start.
McGhie was one of six players to sit out their trial against West Wyalong Knockout winners Woden in Canberra on Saturday.
The Canberra Raiders Cup outfit proved too strong but McGhie was certainly pleased with the hit out.
"The boys were really good in defensive patches, a few of their tries in the first and second quarters were long range tries but other than that I thought we were quite strong defensively," McGhie said.
"Attitude and effort was a big focus and for a large part that was there and to keep turning up and putting their hand up to play some more minutes was all I can ask for in that sort of trial."
Josh Siegwalt, Clarrie Harris, Rhys Weldon and Jesse Fitzhenry also missed the clash with promising forward Seb Rodet picked up an early shoulder issue.
McGhie sat out in order to have a look at some of his options at his new club.
He expects to have a better indication of exactly who the Bulls will line up to start their Group Nine campaign when they host Belconnen in a trial at Parramore Park on Saturday.
While their trial with the Rams was an all-in set up, with four quarters being played, they will separate their senior squad into two teams this time around.
"Next week we will hope to be closer to full strength and put in a really solid performance against the Sharks," he said.
"With six of our starters not there, plus a couple of who got there late in the first quarter, I'm not too concerned about the result.
"For us it was a chance to get some minutes of footy in, blow the cobwebs out and a chance for me to see boys in different positions."
However McGhie is expected to play on Saturday, in what could be the last of five tries for the club as a whole, including their first women's tackle hit out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.