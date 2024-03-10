Corowa Cup meeting called off after issue with track discovered

COROWA Race Club's biggest day of the year was called off due to the condition of the track.
Southern District stewards postponed the Cup meeting on Saturday afternoon after arriving to find sections of the track waterlogged and unsafe to race.
Racing NSW released a statement shortly before the first of seven races.
"Racing NSW advise the Corowa race meeting scheduled for today has been postponed due to sections of the track near the 400m mark deemed not suitable for racing," the statement read.
It is believed an irrigation issue led to the track being deemed unsuitable for racing.
The meeting has been postponed for now, awaiting more information from Racing NSW.
The postponement is a big blow to the club, along with participants, who the majority of had already made it to Corowa by the time the decision was made.
A number of horses had been scratched from the Towong meeting in favour of Corowa.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin had Persian Dancer and Sizzling Cat in both cups but elected to go the way of Corowa. Dan McCarthy and Donna Scott also made similar decisions.
