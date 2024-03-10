Riverina connections taste success in Miracle Mile, NSW Derby

Leap To Fame added a Miracle Mile to his glittering resume.
The Wagga-bred entire has now won an Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final, a Hunter Cup and a Miracle Mile is his string of 11 straight wins for Queensland trainer-driver Grant Dixon.
After racing without cover, the $2.70 favourite was able to hold off Sooner The Bettor ($51) to win by 2.3 metres in a new career best mile rate of 1:48.3.
It comes after he was just the third horse to win the NSW, Victoria and Queensland Derbies.
However there wasn't as much luck in the $1 million feature for other Riverina connections after Hi Manameisjeff ($3.20) galloped out shortly after the start.
He finished second last with former Young horseman Jason Grimson's other stablemate, last week's Chariots Of Fire winner Frankie Ferocious finishing fourth.
Former Temora horseman Rickie Alchin also struck on the biggest night of NSW harness racing.
He took out the NSW Derby with Soho Spectre.
The $21 chance arrived just in time to deny former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart move group success.
Alchin thought remembering some of his grandfather Russell Harpley's advice was the difference between winning and losing.
"My pop is not real well at the moment, he's in a nursing home, and I did come off (the fence) for half a cart but I thought pop always used to say to all us boys 'the fence is the shortest way home' so thanks pop I remembered it this time," Alchin said.
"It's not very often I did but I went back to the fence and it won me the race so I'll donate that one to pop."
