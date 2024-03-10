The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Batting woes return at worst time as Wagga RSL skittled for 78

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 10 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Guy is bowled as Wagga RSL could only manage 78 in their preliminary final loss to South Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Rod Guy is bowled as Wagga RSL could only manage 78 in their preliminary final loss to South Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga RSL fell short of their first grand final appearance in a decade after their batting woes came back to haunt them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.