Batting woes return at worst time as Wagga RSL skittled for 78

Wagga RSL fell short of their first grand final appearance in a decade after their batting woes came back to haunt them.
Batting has been their Achilles heel for the best part of a decade and it has again haunted the Bulldogs in the back end of this campaign.
After being bowled out for 78 by South Wagga in Saturday's preliminary final, captain-coach Sam Perry was left a dejected figure.
"It's been a touchy point for the last four or five years and again we just couldn't put any runs on the board," Perry said.
"Seventy eight was never going to be enough.
"We still went out there and tried to defend it with our hearts out but unfortunately it wasn't going to be our day."
The Bulldogs haven't made more than 160 in any of their last four matches including being bowled out for the Blues for 86 leading into the finals before only managing 147 in last week's final against Wagga City.
Perry was disappointed they couldn't take advantage off putting themselves in a strong position this season.
"Throughout the year we put a lot of emphasis on it, and we've been pretty good all year, but the last three or four weeks it's let us done," he said.
"That was probably the worst it's been all year.
"It's extremely disappointing considering the effort we put in across the club, especially in ones.
"We've come on leaps in bounds in the last 12 to 24 months but to end the season the way it's been ended is very disappointing."
However Perry hopes it can be another learning experience for the group.
Especially with plenty of young talent in the side.
"Our group is rather young and fingers crossed a few of the lads can carry on with some good performances next year and try to take us a step further," he said.
"As a playing group we've been really good and it's just extremely disappointing we let it slide.
"We had a great opportunity last week and it didn't go our way and that really hurt our chances but it is what it is and we can be proud of our performance throughout the year.
"It just didn't happen in the back end."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.