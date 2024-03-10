Collingullie-Wagga make it three on the trot with win over Turvey Park

COLLINGULLIE-Wagga continued their mid-season resurgence with a strong victory over Turvey Park on Friday night.
The Demons recorded their third win in succession, proving too strong for the Bulldogs 6.6 (42) to 1.4 (10) at Maher Oval.
There was not much between the two teams during the middle stages and Turvey Park were still within reach at three-quarter-time, facing a 14-point deficit.
But Collingullie finished full of running, booting three unanswered goals to record a solid 32-point win.
It takes the Demons to four wins from the opening six rounds as they fight tooth and nail to book a spot in finals from the highly-competitive Pool A.
They are battling it out with Charles Sturt University (CSU) for second spot, behind Brookdale, with percentage looming as the difference with just two rounds to play.
Grace Kennedy, Bridget Reeve, Demi Hallett and Courtney Fretter led the way for Collingullie in what was a even team effort.
Megan Chisholm and Molly Surian were best for the Bulldogs.
CSU gave their finals chances a big boost with an 89-point thrashing of Wagga Tigers in the second game of the double header at Maher Oval on Friday night.
Olivia Henzen booted four goals, while Gab Goldsworthy had the ball on a string for CSU.
Brookdale bounced back with a strong 41-point over North Wagga. The Bluebells came out firing and did the damage with five first-quarter goals.
East Wagga-Kooringal continued their good recent form with a 69-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Mindy Quade (five goals) and Kyra Jackson continued their fine seasons with strong displays.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong continued their undefeated run with an 83-point win over Northern Jets at Ganmain Sportsground, while Temora enjoyed a good 45-point win over Narrandera at Langtry Oval.
Griffith bounced back from last week's loss with a gritty five-point win over Coolamon at Kindra Park.
