South Wagga books in grand final berth in emphatic style

The big rivalry between South Wagga and Wagga City will be renewed in the biggest match of the season.
The two clubs will face off in the Wagga Cricket grand final the fifth time in the last seven seasons after South Wagga took an emphatic win over Wagga RSL in the preliminary final.
Jed Guthrie really got things rolling for the Blues at McPherson Oval on Saturday after snaring four early wickets.
It set the tone for a dominant South Wagga display as they bowled out their rivals for 78.
Captain-coach Joel Robinson believes it's an ideal way to head into another grand final clash with the Cats.
"We started well with early wickets and it just flowed on from there," Robinson said.
"We've gained momentum over the last month and it's been no different.
"I think we've got a little bit of improvement to be but we keep getting the job done and we're looking forward to next week."
While Guthrie got South Wagga off to an ideal start, picking up four wickets through his first five overs, the Blues didn't let the Bulldogs get back into the contest.
While Tim Dyer (30) offered some resistance, Chase Grintell and Robinson both picked up two wickets each to wrap up the innings.
A fast start from Alex Smeeth (21) helped ensure South Wagga had no troubles with the small target with Robinson finishing unbeaten on 21 when they reached the target in the 23rd over with six wickets in hand.
South Wagga are now chasing a third title from the past four seasons after being beaten by Wagga City in last year's preliminary final.
The two sides have split their most recent grand final meetings after the Blues scored a three-wicket win in the 2022 grand final.
With both teams fielding a number of familiar faces throughout the period, Robinson is looking forward to the chance to get one in front.
"We've got full confidence in the group and go into every game with the full confidence we're going to win and we're going to perform," Robinson said.
"I don't think anything is going to be any different next week.
"We've both had changes in players over the last four or five years but there's been that core there that has built up a good rivalry and we're pumped."
SOUTH WAGGA 4-79 (J Robinson 21*, A Smeeth 21; S Smith 2-24, S Perry 2-28) d WAGGA RSL 78 (T Dyer 30; J Guthrie 4-16, J Robinson 2-29, C Grintell 2-2)
