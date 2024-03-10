'We really wanted this one': Leeton-Whitton enjoy historic breakthrough

LEETON-Whitton enjoyed a significant moment in the club's history on Friday night as the Crows' senior women's football team recorded their first ever win.
A starring effort from Jane O'Garey helped the Crows' to a 14-point upset over Marrar in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League.
Leeton-Whitton made the most of their one and only home game for the season as O'Garey kicked all four of the Crows' goals on their way to a 4.4 (28) to 2.2 (14) win at Leeton Showground.
The scores were level at three-quarter-time but the Crows', with a strong home crowd behind them, stepped up and proved more hungry.
O'Garey capped off a fine performance with two final-term goals.
The Crows' only had to wait six weeks in their maiden season for win number one and it was fitting as the maiden victory came on International Women's Day.
Leeton-Whitton assistant coach Eilish Morden believes the Crows had been building up to the breakthrough win.
"It was great. I think everyone was very excited," Morden said.
"We were waiting for it and we knew it was coming so the girls were quite happy with it."
Morden believes there were a combination of factors that were behind the Crows' maiden victory.
"For starters, having the numbers. I know a couple of weeks we had to borrow players from the other teams, which was a bit tough," she said.
"Probably having a crowd as well, being our only home game, helped.
"Also, we're now six games in and we had no new players (on Friday night), everyone had played a game by this stage and we'd all played together, we all knew each other.
"They did have a few out but we did well."
With both teams locked together and the support of a strong home crowd behind them, Morden insisted the Crows no intention of coming up with anything but a win.
"I think we just knew we really wanted this one," she said.
"Having the home ground, we thought we can't lose at our home ground being this close to the end so we probably just wanted it that little bit more compared to Marrar."
Aside from O'Garey, young gun Tamika Rourke was another standout for Leeton-Whitton in the win.
Bree Mcgregor, Eloise Crelley, Kiara Pham were others to shine in what was otherwise a brilliant team effort.
Morden has found the competition different to her previous seasons in AFL South Coast but is enjoying running out for her home club.
"Very different," she said.
"It's great coming back home and having another season with the Crows.
"Everyone's played AFL or some sport before so everyone's pretty strong, it's just been that little bit of fine tuning."
Full-time
Griffith Swans 2.1 2.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
Coolamon Hoppers 1.2 1.3 1.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Griffith Swans: G.Buchan 1, J.Hill 1, M.Rossato 1; Coolamon Hoppers: K.Wells 1, T.Frazier 1
BEST: Griffith Swans: J.Richards, G.Buchan, C.Soligo, K.Bertoldo, B.Moore, B.Everett; Coolamon Hoppers: B.Hanrahan, C.Ryan, K.Bradley, T.Frazier, G.Beard, S.Bowley
Brookdale Bluebells 5.0 6.1 6.2 7.2 (44)
North Wagga Saints 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 (3)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells: Not submitted.
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells: A.Burkinshaw, M.Day, E.Wooden, K.Crowther, R.Dein, E.Wooden; North Wagga Saints: S.Harmer, S.Balchin, O.Pollard, M.Davies, K.Scroope, C.Seghers
CSU Bushpigs 4.2 7.7 9.8 14.11 (95)
Wagga Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: O.Henzen 4, Z.Dribbus 3, M.McKinley 2, K.Boerma 2, A.McCrabb 1, C.Hagedoorn 1, H.Judd 1; Wagga Tigers: S.Stevens 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: G.Goldsworthy, O.Henzen, M.McKinley, Z.Dribbus, K.Boerma, K.Hodges; Wagga Tigers: B.Ross, S.Stevens, L.Beavan, N.Carl, S.Jameson, I.Soliman
Temora Kangaroos 3.2 5.2 7.3 9.5 (59)
Narrandera Eagles 0.1 0.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: D.Manning 3, A.Reinhold 2, L.Bent 1, J.Crawford 1, S.Moncrieff 1, M.Johnstone 1; Narrandera Eagles: I.Bloomfield 1, P.DeMamiel 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: M.McCrone, A.Byrnes, D.Manning, J.Crawford, A.Reinhold, L.Bent; Narrandera Eagles: M.Smith, L.Litchfield, L.Grant, S.Little, M.Darrington, B.Hall
Leeton Whitton Crows 1.0 2.2 2.2 4.4 (28)
Marrar Bombers 1.1 1.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Leeton Whitton Crows: J.O'Garey 4; Marrar Bombers: G.Di Trapani 1, E.Fitzgerald 1
BEST: Leeton Whitton Crows: T.Rourke, J.O'Garey, B.Mcgregor, E.Crelley, K.Pham, E.Morden; Marrar Bombers: S.Scott, K.Brien, K.Bloomfield, P.McKelvie Hill, B.Horsley, E.Fitzgerald
GGGM Lions 3.2 4.7 7.11 12.12 (84)
Northern Jets 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: S.Hamblin 5, L.Anderson 2, B.Gregurke 1, O.Hall 1, A.Fisher 1, E.Walsh 1, K.wiscombe 1.
BEST: GGGM Lions: O.Hall, B.Gregurke, K.Logan, E.Walsh, A.Sase, S.Hamblin; Northern Jets: B.Fairman, H.Maguire, L.Edis, M.chalmers, A.Doyle, A.Davies
EWK Hawks 4.2 9.7 11.9 11.9 (75)
MCUE Goannas 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: M.Quade 5, H.Conroy 2, K.Bettens 1, C.Green 1, J.Bodel 1, S.Manning 1; MCUE Goannas: K.Abbott 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: K.Jackson, M.Quade, C.Barton, M.Hard, K.Penny, L.Barton; MCUE Goannas: A.Wood, A.Platt, M.Cole, C.Willcox, G.Marchioni, R.Marchioni
Collingullie Wagga Demons 2.3 2.3 3.5 6.6 (42)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 0.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 (10)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga Demons: E.Wearne 2, J.Goldski 1, C.Fretter 1, K.Harris 1, B.Howes 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: A.Reynoldson 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga Demons: G.Kennedy, B.Reeve, D.Hallett, C.Fretter, R.Kennedy, J.Goldski; Turvey Park Bulldogs: M.Chisholm, M.Surian, A.Fellows, A.Reynoldson, P.Grigg, J.Wendt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.