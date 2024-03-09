There's no self expression quite like a drag king, queen or artist

From the glitz and glam to the vibrant colours, sparkles on the eye lids, elaborate and not-so-elaborate costumes, there's no better way to express yourself then showing who you are through what you wear.
For the first time ever the drag artists, kings and queens from across the Riverina united for the Wagga Mardi Gras, their unity a message of empowerment for the community.
Among them on the Riverina Royals float at the Wagga Mardi Gras parade on Saturday was Cash O'Byrn who said wanted to be a good representation for youth.
"This was the first year we had a drag float for all of our local king and queens," they said.
"At the start of the year we just though it was time we came together, we have so many drags in the community and we just figured it was time.
"I felt we needed more representation in the community and we wanted to let the community know how many drag artists there are in the community."
Cash, who identifies as gender fluid, said drag was an outlet which allowed for them to explore other areas of their identity.
"I used drag as a way of expression - Cash is way for me to open up my gendre - in drag I find it a lot easier as a man to be more feminine," Cash said.
Most importantly though, Cash wants those who may have a taste for drag to know there is a welcoming community out there waiting for them.
"I wanted to show youth that it's ok to be drag and that they're not the only ones feeling that way," Cash said.
